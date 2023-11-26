Get $250 bonus bets when you wager anything and use ESPN BET promo code PINEWS

The ESPN BET promo code PINEWS offers new customers a generous welcome offer that scores you $250 in bonus bets. In order for this welcome offer to be yours, you must simply type in your promo code and wager any amount of money on any betting market.

Reasons to sign up with the ESPN BET promo code on NFL Sunday

That’s right, it doesn’t matter what amount of money you wager or what betting market you want to place your bet on. The only qualifications for receiving the most guaranteed bonus bets offered by any of the best sports betting sites is place a bet.

You can click this link to begin signing up or the offer module directly above if you’re located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV.

One of the things that makes the ESPN BET promo code a great choice for Sunday’s NFL slate is $200 of your $250 in bonus bets will be instantly credited after you place your first bet.

If you’re a football enthusiast looking to bet Sunday, you can get four $50 bonus bets to use on any of the other games you desire to bet on after your first wager is submitted.

Previewing Sunday’s NFL schedule to bet on

ESPN BET is already one of the best NFL betting sites, and signing up now gives you $200 in bonus bets you can use on Sunday’s games. As mentioned above, you’ll have to wait 24 to 48 hours for your fifth bonus bet.

With four games already having been played this week and one game being played Monday, only 11 games are on deck Sunday. But what might not sound like a large quantity makes up for it in quality.

A lot of rivalry games take place, including the Steelers vs Bengals in the AFC North and the Jaguars vs Texans in the AFC South. Additionally, the Saints vs Falcons, Chiefs vs Raiders, and Rams vs Cardinals are divisional rivalries renewed.

A couple other games that could be high scoring and electrifying affairs include the Buccaneers vs Colts, Bills vs Eagles, and Sunday Night Football between the Ravens vs Chargers.

How to sign up with the ESPN BET promo code

Start signing up for ESPN BET by clicking on this link or using the offer module directly above. Enter some personal information ESPN BET prompts from you and type in PINEWS as your promo code to make sure you receive your bonus bets. Deposit at least $10 into your account before placing your first bet on any wager of any amount. You can check your bonus bets balance instantly after submitting your first bet and se four $50 bonus bets. Wait one to two days for your final $50 bonus bet. You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash and you have seven days to use each bonus bet before it expires.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.