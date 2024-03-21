ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC provides bet anything, get $225 in bonus bets offer in NC

March Madness has arrived and ESPN BET North Carolina has an intriguing welcome offer for those in the Tar Heel State.

When new users sign up at ESPN BET North Carolina, they can claim a Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets deal through a minimum $10 deposit with the promo code PINEWSNC. The bet can be for any market and any size.

There’s an additional deal in NC as well as AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV: a 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback. The maximum of $500 is possible with a $250 deposit once playthrough requirements are completed.

The deposit match is a dynamic deal at one of the best sports betting apps. Instead of bonus bets, you gain real cash that can be withdrawn after the playthrough requirements.

Those in states other than NC can also grab a Make Any Sportsbook Bet, Get $150 in Bonus Bets - Guaranteed deal through a $10 minimum deposit via the promo code PINEWS.

ESPN BET NC sign up process

Click any of the links or use the modules on this page to head to ESPN BET. Provide the requested personal information during the registration process. Enter the promo code PINEWSNC before the end of your registration. Deposit at least $10 to lock in the North Carolina promotions. ESPN BET will automatically match 200% of your first deposit as much as $500. Place a wager on any sports market and acquire $225 in bonus bets immediately.

ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC details

Users in North Carolina are eligible for a pair of offers when they sign up: Bet anything, earn $225 in bonus bets and 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback.

In terms of the bonus bets offer, you’ll need to set a $10 minimum deposit then you can set a bet of any size on any market you prefer. Your bet doesn’t need to be a winner to amass the $225 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets have a seven-day expiration date and are distributed in nine increments of $25.

You don’t need to opt in for the deposit match deal. You just have to place your first deposit in your account.

You can acquire as much as $500 through the deposit match deal. Then the deposit match funds will grant you a $10 rate on every bet you set.

You’ll have to use the cashback within 30 days. You keep as much cashback as you gain in this span and it can be utilized on any wager or withdrawn.

Thursday’s March Madness slate

The first round of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament has tipped off and there’s still plenty of hoops remaining for the rest of the day.

No. 7 Texas takes on No. 10 Colorado State (6:50 p.m. ET/TNT), as well as No. 3 Kentucky against No. 14 Oakland (7:10 p.m. ET/CBS), and No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese (7:25 p.m. ET/TBS).

No. 2 Iowa State clashes with No. 15 South Dakota State (7:35 p.m. ET/truTV), No. 2 Tennessee squares off with No. 15 Saint Peter’s (9:20 p.m. ET/TNT) and No. 6 Texas Tech goes up against No. 11 NC State (9:40 p.m. ET/CBS).

The final two games of the day involve No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (9:55 p.m. ET/TBS) and No. 7 Washington State against No. 10 Drake (10 p.m. ET/truTV).

