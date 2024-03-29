ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC unlocks bet anything, get $225 in bonus bets offer in North Carolina

The men’s college basketball Sweet 16 continues on Friday, as Duke strives for another national title and underdog NC State aims to continue its magical run.

Friday’s men’s basketball Sweet 16 action

The men’s basketball Sweet 16 concludes on Friday with four interesting matchups.

No. 2 Marquette faces No. 11 NC State in the South Regional (7:09 p.m. ET/CBS). The Cinderella Wolfpack are striving for their first trip to the Elite Eight since 1986.

No. 1 Purdue takes on No. 5 Gonzaga in a Midwest Region matchup (7:39 p.m. ET/TBS/truTV). Star center Zach Edey compiled 53 points, 35 rebounds and six blocks in Purdue’s last two games of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 Houston squares off with No. 4 Duke in the South Region (9:39 p.m. ET/CBS). In the Round of 32, The Blue Devils crushed James Madison 93-55 while Houston edged Texas A&M 100-95 in overtime.

The last game of the night is between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Creighton in the Midwest Region (10:09 p.m. ET/TBS/truTV). Both teams reached the Sweet 16 with narrow victories, as Tennesee topped Texas 62-58 and Creighton survived 86-73 in double overtime against Oregon.

