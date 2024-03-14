ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC: Bet anything, get $225 in bonus bets in North Carolina

North Carolina online sports betting is now live and ESPN BET is kicking off with a unique offer for those in the Tar Heel State.

With the promo code PINEWSNC, North Carolina users can obtain a Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets deal. There’s a $10 minimum deposit to activate the offer. The wager can be any size and for any market you want.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Also, there’s a 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback that’s accessible. With this offer, a $250 deposit unlocks the possibility to gain the full $500 after playthrough requirements are met.

This deal is different from regular deposit matches at the best sports betting apps because instead of bonus bets, you gain real money that can be withdrawn after you satisfy the playthrough requirements.

What markets can I bet to gain the ESPN BET bonus bets?

ESPN BET lets you select any market or odds while wagering any dollar amount to collect bonus bets.

March is an excellent time on the sports calendar in North Carolina.

Men’s college basketball bluebloods North Carolina and Duke are the top two teams in the ACC Tournament and should earn high seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

In the NHL, the Hurricanes are making another playoff push as they currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. ESPN BET is one of the top sportsbooks for the NHL when it comes to parlay functionality and price.

Also, the Hornets are out of the NBA play-in picture but are aiming to build some momentum for the future as the regular season winds down.

ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC breakdown

There’s two components to the North Carolina promo: Bet anything, earn $225 in bonus bets and 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback.

With the bet anything deal, you’ll have to set a deposit of at least $10 and then you can place a wager of any size on whatever you prefer. Your wager doesn’t have to be successful to collect the $225 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets are provided in nine increments of $25 apiece and expire after seven days.

The deposit match on the other hand is more nuanced.

For example, if you place a $100 deposit, you can gain a total of $200, or 200%. You don’t acquire the $200 immediately. Instead, you have to amass it 5% at a time.

In this instance, if you utilize the $100 deposit on a wager, you’ll get $5 from cashback now, with $195 remaining to unlock.

The time period to fulfill this is within 30 days and you retain whatever cashback you earn in that span. All the cashback acquired in that time period can be utilized on a bet or withdrawn.

How to sign up for ESPN BET North Carolina

Navigate to ESPNBET.com or download the ESPN BET app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Enter the personal information required to sign up, such as your name, address and last four digits of your SSN. Read and accept the terms and conditions. Input the ESPN BET NC promo code PINEWSNC as the last registration step. Place a minimum deposit of at least $10 and make any wager. Gain $225 bonus bets immediately, which are broken into nine installments of $25. Utilize the bonus bets before the seven-day expiration period.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

ESPN BET promo code in other states

In addition to the deal in North Carolina, ESPN BET also has an offer available for those in the 17 other states that are live with its platform. It functions identically to the North Carolina deal, only with a different dollar amount.

This deal is Make Any Sportsbook Bet, Get $150 in Bonus Bets - Guaranteed with the promo code PINEWS. Similarly, the minimum deposit is $10 and bonus bets can be used on the platform to possibly profit real money.

New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. $200 (four (4) $50 Increments) of the $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited upon making the first bet. Please Gamble Responsibly.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.