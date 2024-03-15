ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC: Bet anything, get $225 in bonus bets for NC launch

ESPN BET is celebrating the launch of North Carolina online sports betting with a special deal.

Those in the Tar Heel State can collect a Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets deal with a minimum $10 deposit through the promo code PINEWSNC. The bet can be any size and within any market.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Another accessible deal in North Carolina is a 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback. A $250 deposit will let you reach the cap of $500 once you satisfy playthrough requirements.

This offer contrasts from typical deposit matches at the best sports betting apps since you acquire real cash instead of bonus bets, and that cash can be withdrawn after the playthrough requirements.

In the other 17 ESPN BET states, there’s a Make Any Sportsbook Bet, Get $150 in Bonus Bets - Guaranteed deal with a $10 minimum deposit through the promo code PINEWS.

New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. $200 (four (4) $50 Increments) of the $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited upon making the first bet. Please Gamble Responsibly.

ESPN BET North Carolina sign up process

Head to ESPNBET.com or download the ESPN BET app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Provide the personal information required to sign up, like your name, address and last four digits of your SSN. Review and accept the terms and conditions. Enter the ESPN BET NC promo code PINEWSNC to lock in the welcome bonus. Set a minimum deposit of at least $10 and place any wager. Accumulate $225 bonus bets instantly, which are sorted into nine increments of $25. Use the bonus bets before the seven-day expiration period.

How to use ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC

There’s two parts of the North Carolina promo: Bet anything, earn $225 in bonus bets and 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback.

In terms of the bet anything offer, you need to place a $10 minimum deposit and then you can set a bet of any size on whatever you want. Your bet doesn’t have to be a winner to gain the $225 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets are dispersed in nine increments of $25 and have an expiration date of seven days.

Meanwhile, the deposit match has more layers to it.

For instance, if you set a $100 deposit, you can earn a total of $200, or 200%. You don’t gain the $200 right away. Rather, you have to collect it 5% at a time.

In this case, if you use the $100 deposit on a bet, you’ll collect $5 from cashback now and there’s $195 remaining to gain.

You have 30 days to fulfill the entire amount and you keep as much cashback as you gain in that time period. The cashback can be used on a wager or withdrawn.

Which markets can I wager to acquire the ESPN BET bonus bets?

You can pick any odds or markets while betting any dollar amount to gain bonus bets at ESPN BET.

March Madness is the ideal opportunity for those in North Carolina to head to ESPN BET. North Carolina and Duke are top contenders in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

ESPN BET is also a prominent sportsbook for the NHL, so those interested in betting on the Carolina Hurricanes can take advantage as they gear up for another postseason run.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are likely to miss the NBA playoffs but they’re attempting to go out on a strong note the remainder of the regular season.

