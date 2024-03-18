Use ESPN BET promo code PINEWSNC for a bet anything, get $225 in bonus bets deal in North Carolina

ESPN BET North Carolina is live and in full effect as March Madness begins this week and crucial regular season games are unfolding in the NBA and NHL.

New users in the Tar Heel State are eligible for a Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets deal with a minimum $10 deposit through the promo code PINEWSNC. The wager can be any size and for any market.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

There’s also another offer for North Carolina users and those in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV.

It’s a 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback. The cap of $500 can be attained through a $250 deposit after playthrough requirements are satisfied.

This deposit match is a unique opportunity at one of the best sports betting apps because you gain real money rather than bonus bets, and that money can be withdrawn after wrapping up the playthrough requirements.

Users in ESPN BET states other than North Carolina can also collect a Make Any Sportsbook Bet, Get $150 in Bonus Bets - Guaranteed deal with a $10 minimum deposit with the promo code PINEWS.

New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. $200 (four (4) $50 Increments) of the $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited upon making the first bet. Please Gamble Responsibly.

How to utilize ESPN BET North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC

The ESPN BET North Carolina welcome bonus has two components: Bet anything, earn $225 in bonus bets and 200% deposit match up to $500 in Eligible Cashback.

For the bet anything deal, you have to set a minimum deposit of at least $10 then you can craft a wager of any size on any market you want. Your wager doesn’t need to be successful to acquire the $225 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets are awarded in nine installments of $25 and expire after seven days.

In terms of the deposit match offer, you aren’t required to opt-in to claim it. You merely have to make your first time deposit into your account.

With this 200% deposit match, you can gain as much as $500. After that, the deposit match funds will give you a 10% rate on every wager you place. The cashback has to be used in 30 days. You retain as much cashback as you acquire during this amount of time and it can be used on any bet or withdrawn.

How to sign up for ESPN BET North Carolina

Use any of the links or modules on this page to navigate to ESPN BET. Enter the required personal information for the sign up process. Input the promo code PINEWSNC prior to finishing your registration. Deposit at least $10 to be eligible for the North Carolina promotions. ESPN BET will automatically match 200% of your initial deposit as high as $500. Set a bet on any sports market and gain $225 in bonus bets immediately.

Monday’s sports slate

Monday’s schedule has some interesting games across sports to be on the lookout for.

ESPN has an NBA doubleheader featuring the Heat-76ers (7:30 p.m. ET) and Knicks-Warriors (10 p.m. ET). The Pacers also host the Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET).

There’s also NHL contests involving the Capitals-Flames (8:30 p.m. ET/NHL Network) and Sabres-Kraken (10 p.m. ET/ESPN+).

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.