Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code: Pre-register for free hat via $50 deposit; Bet $100, get up to $1,000 after launch

Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina will be one of the operators available during the March 11 launch of online sports betting in the Tar Heel State.

The Fanatics Sportsbook pre-registration offer in the Tar Heel State is Get $100 on Registration + Deposit $50, Get a Free Hat. No promo code is needed for this deal.

Also, when sports betting goes live in North Carolina, you’ll have a bet $100, get $100 deal every day for your first 10 days on the platform. This gives you the possibility to collect as much as $1,000 in bonus bets throughout the 10 days at Fanatics Sportsbook NC.

The North Carolina welcome offer is the same as Fanatics’ deal for new users in their other legal states of CO, CT, IA, IN, KY, MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in other states

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/KY/MD/OH/MI/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV) or (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), or http://1800gambler.net (WV).

Fanatics Sportsbook NC launch day deal breakdown

After North Carolina goes live with sports betting, users in the Tar Heel State will be eligible for the same promotion available in other legal Fanatics Sportsbook locations: bet $100, get $100 each day over 10 days.

You can activate this deal at one of the best sports betting sites by opting in each day and placing a wager on odds -200 or higher. Regardless of how your wager winds up, Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first wager of the deal via bonus bets.

This deal is for 10 days non-stop, so if you skip wagering on a particular day, you won’t earn the daily amount of bonus bets.

For instance, if you set a $100 on a wager for the Charlotte Hornets with -200 odds and it’s successful, you’ll acquire $300 in cash as well as $100 in bonus bets.

Let’s say the following day you cast a pair of $50 wagers apiece on odds of +100 and one of the best is a winner. Fanatics Sportsbook will grant you $50 in bonus bets, which brings your total to $150 in bonus bets and $300 in real money.

Something to be aware of is that bonus bets expire after seven days and can be transferred to profit cash or transfer to cash for the brand’s online retail shop.

How to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook NC

Click on the link on this page to head to Fanatics Sportsbook NC. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Input the required personal information necessary to confirm your identity. Review and confirm the terms and conditions. Place a $50 deposit to collect your free hat from Fanatics. After North Carolina sports betting launches on March 11, opt-in and place your first cash bet to acquire the launch deal. Continue opting in for the next nine days to claim as much as $1,000 in bonus bets.

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.