Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code unlocks official jersey after $50 bet

One of the most unique sportsbook promo codes in the entire industry is available with Kentucky sports betting now live in the form of the Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code. Use this link or the offer module below to start the process of signing up for your account.

Your welcome offer first requires you to settle a $50 bet on any eligible market with -500 or longer odds. Do this and you’ll be able to pick out an official jersey of your choosing from Fanatics’ apparel brand! Those in other states can redeem a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer with this link.

More on the Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook in general

Although Fanatics Sportsbook is still relatively new to the betting scene, they’ve made a big impact in a short time. Evidence of this is having a welcome bonus for new players in Kentucky that stands out from the others due to its uniqueness.

Fanatics’ apparel brand is incredibly popular and reputable amongst sports fans, which is why it’s a genius idea to give players the ability to purchase an official jersey on the house following the settlement of your first bet of $50 or more for Kentucky players.

If you aren’t in Kentucky, you’ll instead have a welcome offer of bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets. This is a nice welcome offer in its own right, as getting guaranteed bonus bets is always a positive.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a mobile app that’s laid out in a unique way compared to others as well that’s seen their mobile app reviews steadily improve in the course of time they’ve operated.

Steps required to sign-up for your Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

Click the offer module above or here to begin the process of enrolling in your Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus Enter and verify your personal information prompted from Fanatics There’s no promo code you need to type in when signing up to create your account Make your first deposit of $10 or more and begin the process of placing your first bet of $50 Whence your first bet settles, you’ll be able to purchase any official sports jersey of your choice from Fanatics’ apparel brand on the house!

Sign-up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code outside of Kentucky

The welcome offer that’s available in Kentucky for new players differs from the one that those in other states can redeem. Fanatics Sportsbook is also available in TN, MA, MD, OH and can be signed up with through this link or the offer module above.

Without needing a promo code during sign-up, you need to first create your account and make your first deposit. After this, find a betting market with -500 or longer odds on it and place your first bet of $10 or more.

When this wager settles either as a win, draw, or loss, you’ll then receive $200 in bonus bets credited in the form of four $50 bets. This offer is similar to other bet and get based welcome bonuses in the industry but is generous nonetheless.

What Kentucky sports bettors can wager on Friday

The main focus of the sports betting calendar Friday is MLB regular season action on the third to last day of the regular season. All 30 teams are in action which gives a healthy slate of games to choose from.

Some of the games pitting the MLB’s best against one another include the Phillies vs Mets, Rangers vs Mariners, Dodgers vs Giants, and Cubs vs Brewers.

Additionally, football offers a full slate across the college and professional ranks this weekend, making the launch of Kentucky sports betting be just in time to capitalize on a loaded selection of games to bet on.

