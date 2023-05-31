Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code: $200 in bonus bets following $5 bet

With the news of Fanatics Sportsbook’s beta program launching in Massachusetts, the Philadelphia Inquirer has everything you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code.

There’s no actual promo code you’ll need to type in when signing up. Instead, click on the offer module below to begin the process of earning $200 in bonus bets.

After your account’s been created (More information on how to do that below the offer module), you must bet $5 on any market and wait for it to settle as a win or loss to receive your bonus bets.

It should also be noted that Fanatics’ beta can also be signed up for in Ohio and Tennessee.

Explaining how the Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code works

Signing up for Fanatics Sportsbook in the state you live in works differently than if you were signing up for a sportsbook like bet365. That’s because Fanatics is still in a beta, meaning the full platform hasn’t officially launched yet.

Get started registering by clicking the offer module above. You’ll then be required to fill out a short survey that ask a few basic questions such as your location and whether you’re on iOS or Android.

After you’ve been accepted, you’ll receive an email with a code. Type that code into Fanatics Sportsbook to be able to sign-up.

From there, Fanatics’ bet and get welcome offer isn’t any different than what other sports betting sites offer. Wager $5 or more on your first bet and receive $200 in bonus bets following the settlement of your first bet.

As is the case with any bonus bets earned from a sportsbook promo code, you won’t be able to withdraw bonus bets directly as cash.

Steps to signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Click on the offer module above to be taken to Fanatics Sportsbook’s survey Answer the questions on the survey and wait for an email from Fanatics Sportsbook You’ll receive an email with a code attached to it that you can use to sign-up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account Follow the prompted registration steps that will conclude with you making your initial deposit Place your first bet of $5 or more on any betting market that catches your eye and wait for it to settle Regardless if it settles as a win or loss, your Fanatics Sportsbook account will have $200 in bonus bets credited to it Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as real cash but can be used to pay your way for other bets

What betting markets you can bet on Fanatics Sportsbook with Wednesday

The MLB regular season is continuing onward, and the 14 games taking place make up the majority of sporting action taking place Wednesday.

As teams are past the 50 game mark, some intriguing games are presenting themselves. The Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets are among the two most interesting games.

The Phillies and Mets have both been incredibly inconsistent this season, with this series being a chance for one of these teams to get a leg up on the other in the NL East.

As for the Twins vs Astros, these are two of the better teams in baseball, with the Astros’ rise being impressive given their struggles throughout the first 25 games of the season.

Bettors can wager on the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals if they wish, but the respective first games of those series won’t be until June 1st and June 3rd.

Likewise, the Memorial Tournament begins on June 1st, with Fanatics Sportsbook players being able to wager on a winner ahead of time.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.