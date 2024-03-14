Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code: Get $200 FanCash or ten $100 daily bonus bet matches

Now that the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code is live in the Tar Heel State, clicking here and bet $20 on any market and receive $200 in FanCash whence it settles. FanCash can be converted into bonus bets or used on their Fanatics apparel brand.

A second sign-up bonus is also available instead and you can click this link to begin the registration process. That link will score you a maximum $100 bonus bet for ten days by matching the amount of your first bet each day.

For example, if you opt-in and place a $30 bet on the Suns vs Celtics game, you’ll get a $30 bonus bet back. Opt-in each day over the next nine days and the process repeats itself. You can click here outside North Carolina to signup for this exact same offer.

Which Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code is better?

Making a case for Fanatics’ FanCash promotion

This promotion won’t have the same pros as the offer below of being able to use bonus bets as deep into March Madness. But it does have the advantage of requiring a smaller buy-in amount to receive a generous reward.

$20 is all you need to bet for $200 in FanCash to be yours. In comparison, a $20 first bet Thursday would unlock a $20 bonus bet with Fanatics’ daily bonus bet match.

This promotion is available in North Carolina by clicking here. It can also be redeemed in states outside of North Carolina by clicking here.

FanCash can either be used on merchandise and apparel for your favorite team or converted into bonus bets at a 1:1 ratio. You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.

Making a case for Fanatics’ daily bonus bet match

What I like about this offer is you can dictate the amount of bonus bets you get back. This is the only North Carolina sports betting promo code where this is the case. It’s also the only promo code that has a ten day window of being active.

While $1,000 is the maximum amount you can earn in bonus bets, you can bet $30 a day each day for ten days and still have $300 in bonus bets (Equalling a $30 bonus bet each day).

You can sign-up for this in North Carolina or sign-up in previously live states of CO, CT, IA, IN, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, and WV.

The important thing to remember is you must opt-in daily to this promotion for your first bet to be matched. Because Fanatics allows you seven days to use each bonus bet after it’s acquired, signing up Thursday means you can have a bonus bet to use as late as March 31.

Looking at the best sporting events to bet on Fanatics Sportsbook with Thursday

While North Carolina betting sites have had conference tournaments in basketball for players to wager on throughout the week, Thursday is set to blow the last few days out of the water in excitement.

This is because teams like No. 1 Houston, No. 2 UConn, No. 4 North Carolina, and No. 6 Arizona will all take the court for the first time in their respective tournaments. Not only is conference pride on the line, but so are seeding implications in the NCAA Tournament.

The NBA isn’t sitting back and being a bystander however. Pro basketball fans have six games on hand with a triple-header of the Suns vs Celtics, 76ers vs Bucks, and Mavericks vs Thunder highlighting the slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.