When will Fanatics Sportsbook launch in Pennsylvania? Timeline, promo Code, more

Fanatics Sportsbook is a hot topic amongst Pennsylvania sports bettors after the announcement that the company acquired PointsBet Sportsbook for an estimated $150M. With the sale now made official, the Keystone State has been mentioned in the list of states Fanatics Sportsbook eventually plans to launch in.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is here to take a look at when Fanatics Sportsbook’s launch in Pennsylvania could happen, what the brand’s welcome bonus might look like, and what promo code new players can use to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook launch & promo code guide

How did the Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania partnership begin?

On May 14, 2023, Fanatics and PointsBet announced a joint statement that declared the former was acquiring the latter. The cost it took for Fanatics to purchase PointsBet’s U.S. assets was approximately $150 million.

PointsBet is one of the most popular sportsbooks in Pennsylvania and also happens to be available in a larger number of U.S. states than Fanatics Sportsbook, which has yet to debut.

States in which PointsBet is currently operational include Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

As a result of acquiring PointsBet, Fanatics Sportsbook will now have access to and look to launch in all of these states sooner than later.

When will Fanatics Sportsbook launch in Pennsylvania?

Fanatics Sportsbook doesn’t yet have a launch date for Pennsylvania, but that’ll be sure to change before long.

In the joint statement made by the two parties, it was said that “Fanatics Betting and Gaming and PointsBet will provide further details of the proposed deal and timely updates in the coming weeks.”

A rough timeframe to keep an eye out for is the start of the 2023-24 NFL season, which kicks off on Sept. 7 between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Fanatics could also launch in the previously mentioned states that PointsBet had licenses in by the start of the NFL season.

This timeframe came from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who laid it out during an interview at the 2022 CAA World Congress of Sports.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook currently licensed?

Maryland

Maryland sports betting went live on Nov. 23, 2022. Residents in the state can wager at Fanatics Sportsbook, but only inside FedEx Field, which is the home of the Washington Commanders.

There’s currently no timeline in place for when Fanatics’ online betting will launch in the Terrapin State.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the latest state in the U.S. to have launched online sports betting, with their launch date being Mar. 10, 2023.

Fanatics isn’t yet operational in the Old Bay State, but they were approved and licensed by Massachusetts in January of 2023. Like Maryland, there’s no timetable for when players can wager on Fanatics Sportsbook online.

Ohio

Ohio is another state that’s just recently launched online sports betting, with their launch date being Jan. 1, 2023. Fanatics Sportsbook is currently undergoing beta testing in the state that’ll eventually lead into Fanatics officially launching in the state.

Tennessee

Tennessee is the state that’s had online sports betting legalized the longest, as they launched on Nov. 1, 2020.

When Fanatics’ beta testing went live in Ohio, they also went live in Tennessee that’s designed to work out any kinks before their eventual launch.

What is the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code going to be in Pennsylvania?

The current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code up for grabs to new customers is a “Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets” welcome offer.

This means all you have to do after creating your Fanatics account is place a bet of $5 or more on any betting market and wait for it to settle.

Whence that wager settles as either a win or loss, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn but can be used to pay your way for Fanatics Sportsbooks wagers.

It should be noted that you’ll only have until 2 a.m. ET on May 24, 2023 to take advantage of this welcome offer if you’re in Tennessee and Ohio where beta testing is being held.

What promotions will Fanatics Sportsbook offer in Pennsylvania for existing users?

While Fanatics Sportsbook is in beta testing, there are no promotions being ran outside of their welcome offer for $150 in bonus bets following a $5 wager.

It’s likely that additional promotions will be added to the mix when Fanatics officially launches across the U.S.

As for what types of promotions Fanatics Sportsbook may run, only time will tell.

Looking Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app reviews

When looking at the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, the ratings are good but not quite great. 4.1 stars is lower than the powerhouses of the online sports betting industry such as FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars.

However, it’s important to remember that Fanatics Sportsbook is still in the middle of their beta testing. Because they’re in a beta, there’s much work that can be done to improve it.

If you consider the fact that Fanatics has only had their mobile app out in beta testing for a couple of months, it’s a good sign that their reviews aren’t lower.

Apple App Store Reviews: 4.1/5 from 35 ratings (May 2023) Google Play Store Reviews: 4.1/5 from 13 ratings (May 2023)

Sports teams to wager on in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most talented teams in the NFL currently, with Jalen Hurts cemented as the franchise’s starting quarterback for years to come with him being under contract through 2028.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Perhaps no franchise in the NFL is more storied than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have six Super Bowl titles. The Steelers are the model of consistency in the league, with just three head coaches since 1969.

Philadelphia 76ers

Although they came up short in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that looks to contend for the NBA Finals for years to come with the reigning league MVP Joel Embiid leading the charge.

Philadelphia Phillies

With two World Series championships to their name, the Philadelphia Phillies have one of MLB’s most talented rosters that can legitimately contend for the championship for the next handful of seasons.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Despite having five World Series titles to their name, the Pittsburgh Pirates have just 17 playoff appearances in their franchise history. They’re looking to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are amidst a rebuild following the trade of franchise legend Claude Giroux in the 2021-22 season. The Flyers were one of the youngest teams in the NHL last season with an average age of 26.8.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Few NHL teams have been as consistently successful as the Pittsburgh Penguins in the last two decades, but their future is mirky after missing the postseason for the first time since the 2005-06 season last year.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State’s fanbase as loyal as you’ll find in the U.S. Their football team has five unclaimed national titles and two claimed national titles, and have made a bowl game in all but one year since James Franklin’s took over in 2014.

Pitt Panthers

Since moving to the ACC in 2013, the Pitt Panthers have had mixed results across football and basketball. But similarly to Penn State, their fanbase is as loyal as they come.

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union have only been in the MLS since 2010, but have seen a fair amount of success, with their best season coming in 2022 where they lost in the MLS Cup.

Answering Fanatics Sportsbook FAQs

When did Fanatics Sportsbook launch?

If the Fanatics brand is one you’ve heard before, it’s because Fanatics is an apparel brand that sells jerseys, shirts, memorabilia, and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook is spearheaded by the CEO of Fanatics’ Sportsbook, Matt King, who was hired in June of 2021 by Fanatics’ executive chairman and CEO Michael Rubin.

Their goal has been to make Fanatics Sportsbook the most accessible sportsbook in the USA by being operational in all legal online betting states.

How do I sign-up with Fanatics Sportsbook?

Signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook presently has a different registration process than it likely will down the road when they’re operational in Pennsylvania and more states.

While they’re in beta testing in select states, you must join a waitlist. After you’ve joined the waitlist, you must wait for an email giving you an invitation code that you’ll then enter when you go into the Fanatics Sportsbook app or desktop page.

Steps that’ll be required from there aren’t likely to change, as it’ll be the standard steps of entering and verifying your personal information, reading your terms and conditions, and making an initial deposit.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook reputable and safe?

Because Fanatics Sportsbook is incredibly new to the scene and not yet fully operational, you may wonder if this platform will end up being safe and legitimate.

You have no need to worry on that front, as we can assure you Fanatics Sportsbook is as reputable as it gets.

For proof, look no further than the partnerships Fanatics have made with major professional sporting leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.