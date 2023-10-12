Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives 10 days of $100 no sweat bets

New sports bettors looking to register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code came to the right place. Ten days of no sweat bets (AKA bonus bets) up to $100 can be redeemed by clicking here or on the offer module below.

Those in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee can place a bet up to $100 for the first ten days of their account being active and get their stake back in no sweat bets if they don’t win.

Detailing what makes the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code great

Of all the best sports betting apps you can download, very few come with a welcome bonus quite like what Fanatics has.

Some sportsbooks give your whole sum of bonus bets out in one lump sum after your first bet settles. Others only pay your first bets stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

But Fanatics lets you wager as little as $1 and up to $100 each day upon signing up for ten days. You’ll be eligible to get your first bets stake each day back in no sweat bets.

This means you can end up with any various amount of bonus bets dependent on how well you wager. This offer doesn’t take a promo code to be entered during sign-up, as you can register just by clicking here.

Step-by-step instructions to using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Click the offer module above or on this link to be taken to the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information with Fanatics Sportsbook and don’t concern yourself with typing in a promo code since there’s none required Acknowledge the terms and conditions for your welcome bonus and make your first deposit of $20 or more into your account to finish signing up Wager up to $100 after signing up on any eligible betting market. If your wager doesn’t win, your stake will be paid back to you in no sweat bets This is something you can do for the next nine days your account is active, with $1,000 being the maximum amount of no sweat bets you can earn from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

What to wager on after signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook

This time of the sports betting calendar couldn’t provide much more excitement in terms of the amount of things you can bet on. No matter your favorite sport, action is being played more days than not.

Playoff baseball is an especially exciting thing happening right now. With the NLDS winding down, the intensity of each passing game will only continue to ramp up more and more.

Pro football and college football are both continuing onward at quick paces, with the regular seasons over a quarter of the way done.

Additionally, hockey has returned to the fold and basketball is back in preseason form. Basketball’s regular season will be here before we know it later in October.

On top of all those things, NASCAR is in its final four races of the year. UFC events continue to take place every week. The PGA Tour is also continuing with weekly action.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.