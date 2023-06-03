Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets with $5 bet Saturday

Fanatics Sportsbook is continuing their beta program’s expansion into the U.S. and new customers in eligible states can redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code by clicking on the offer module below. The welcome offer Fanatics is offering is for $200 in bonus bets that are earned by settling a $5 wager on any market.

The four states new players can register with Fanatics Sportsbook’s beta in are Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. The sign-up process is a bit different with Fanatics due to them being in beta, so continue reading to make sure you know fully how to utilize this welcome offer.

With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals being the marquee game Saturday, this is a perfect time to see what the newest sportsbook on the scene has to offer.

Explaining how to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Whereas other sportsbooks will let you instantly create an account after clicking on the offer module above, Fanatics’ process works a bit differently due to them being in beta testing.

When you click the offer module above, you’ll be taken to a short survey where you must fill in some basic information. After you’ve submitted the survey, keep an eye out for an email from Fanatics that has your beta code.

When you go to sign-up with Fanatics through the link in the email, you’ll use that code to unlock your way into the beta. After that, you’ll follow the prompted registration steps.

After those steps are completed is where the fun begins. You can wager on any Fanatics Sportsbook betting market. All you need to wager of your own money for this welcome bonus is $5. Whence your first wager settles one way or another, you’ll see your bonus bets credited to your account.

Although you won’t be able to withdraw those bonus bets as cash, you can withdraw your overall winnings if you win a wager using those bonus bets as your stake.

Step-by-step instructions to follow registering for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

You’ll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook survey you must fill out by clicking on “Go to Fanatics Sportsbook” in the offer module above Complete the survey by entering the prompted information and wait for an email from Fanatics Sportsbook that has your beta code attached with it Use the link and beta code sent in Fanatics’ email to you in order to sign-up for your account Follow the prompted registration steps that will conclude with you making your initial deposit Bet $5 on any betting market you choose and wait for it to settle $200 in bonus bets will be deposited into your Fanatics Sportsbook account whence it settles regardless if it won or lost Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as real cash but can be used to pay your way for other bets

Previewing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals for Fanatics Sportsbook players

In what’s a tightly projected series when looking at futures odds, the Las Vegas Golden Knights are the slightest of favorites over the Florida Panthers entering Game 1. This is likely in part due to Vegas being the home team, where they’re 6-3 in the 2023 playoffs.

I personally think the Panthers will win Game 1, as Florida is a dynamic team offensively who eliminated the winningest team in NHL history (the Boston Bruins) on their way to the finals. They finished with the fifth most goals for in the regular season.

Florida also has one of the best goaltenders in the NHL in Sergei Bobrovsky, which could give them a big advantage throughout the series. But Vegas will counteract that with Adin Hill, who’s 7-3 in the postseason with a .937% save percentage.

My most confident bet is anticipating Game 1 being a lower scoring game, as the first game will likely bring a lot of jitters and have a feeling out process to it. I also think the game finishes within 1.5 goals.

