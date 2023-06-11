Fanatics Sportsbook promo code nets $200 bonus bets in Ohio, Maryland, Mass, TN

$200 in bonus bets couldn’t be easier to get thanks to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Fanatics Sportsbook is currently in beta testing in four U.S. states, which just means you have to fill out a short survey before being able to sign-in and capitalize on their bet and get welcome offer.

Click on the offer module located below to be taken to Fanatics’ survey. Whence you’ve received the beta code to your email address, just bet $5 and get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets whence your first bet settles.

Keep reading to learn more about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, and Massachusetts are the four states Fanatics’ beta program is operational in. Their beta has received positive reviews from players thus far, with their platform being one we encourage those who’re able to sign-up with.

The main differentiator between Fanatics and other sportsbooks like FanDuel is the survey you must fill out to enroll in Fanatics, as they’re in beta testing.

Their welcome offer is a bet and get one, which is the easiest to redeem and most generous as well. Just $5 of your own money is all you need to put on the line in order to know a guaranteed $200 worth of bonus bets is coming your way whence that first bet settles.

Fanatics doesn’t allow you to withdraw bonus bets as cash, which isn’t a surprise given that’s the industry standard. But you can use them on the impressive amount of betting markets Fanatics offers to pay your way.

Sunday’s sporting slate for Fanatics Sportsbook customers to bet on

Sunday’s sporting slate is dominated by MLB action with Game 5 of the NBA Finals not being played until Monday, and Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals being played Tuesday.

All 30 MLB teams will suit up Sunday, with the Red Sox vs Yankees being the game most of the national audience will have eyes on due to the history of their rivalry.

After the Yankees came out the gates heavily sluggish this season, they’re very comfortably over .500% and competing in the loaded AL East. However, the Red Sox are the bottom-feeders in the AL East, with a sub .500% record.

Some other games that’re bound to be interesting are the Mets vs Pirates, Royals vs Orioles, and Dodgers vs Phillies. In particular, the Dodgers will prove to be a good litmus test for Philadelphia, who have creeped their way closer to .500% after a miserable start to the season.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are now in a tight race for the NL West lead, so Los Angeles will have something to play for in this series against the Phillies.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code sign-up steps

Begin filling out the Fanatics Sportsbook beta survey by clicking on “Go to Fanatics Sportsbook” in the offer module above Fill out the survey and submit it with the email address you want your beta code to be sent to Sign-up for the Fanatics Sportsbook beta with your personalized beta cod Deposit $10 or more into your freshly created account Place your first bet on the platform for $5 or more and wait for it to settle Regardless if your first bet wins or loses, $200 in bonus bets will be credited int your account Bonus bets can be used to pay your way for other bets but are unable to be withdrawn as real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.