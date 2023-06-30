Fanatics Sportsbook promo code nets $200 bonus bet offer after $5 wager

A name in the sports betting scene that’s rising in popularity rapidly is Fanatics Sportsbook. There are four states in which Fanatics’ beta program is running, with you being able to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus in Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, and Maryland.

Fanatics’ sign-up bonus is similar to bet365 Sportsbook, as they offer a bet-and-get welcome offer that requires you to wager just $5 in order to receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Keep reading to learn how you can go about singing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook beta and enroll in their welcome offer ahead of Friday’s sporting action getting underway.

Explaining more about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and beta program

Just because Fanatics Sportsbook is in a beta doesn’t mean you can’t do everything you would do with some of the other best sports betting sites such as FanDuel.

The difference between Fanatics’ beta and a fully launched app is mainly the steps you’ll take in order to sign up for your account.

If you’re on an iOS mobile device, you can just click the offer module in this piece to get started. But if you’re not, the offer module will direct you to a short survey you’ll fill out.

After submitting your completed survey, look for an email from Fanatics that has a beta code for you to type into Fanatics’ sign-up page so you can begin creating your account and using the platform.

You can wager on a solid selection of betting markets, cash out your winnings, and take advantage of the $200 in bonus bets your welcome offer gifts you.

Fanatics lets you use your bonus bets liberally. You aren’t subject to using them in just one bet, as you can divide them up into as many small wagers as you desire.

Follow these steps when using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Use the offer module above to begin singing up for your Fanatics Sportsbook account If you’re signing up through iOS, there’s no survey. But if you’re on desktop, there’s a survey you must fill out. Check your email for a beta code that you’ll use to give yourself access to the Fanatics Sportsbook bets Enter and verify your personal information to create your account and deposit $10 into your account to finalize it Place your first bet on the platform of at least $5 and wait for it to settle either as a win or loss Whether your first bet wins or loses, your account will be credited with $200 worth of bonus bets after your qualifying wager settles Although bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, you can use them however you want on Fanatics Sportsbook’s platform

What is Friday’s sports slate for Fanatics Sportsbook players?

MLB action continues to dominate the sports calendar this time of year, with teams now approaching or passing the halfway points in their seasons.

Friday has a full slate of 15 games going down, with many of MLB’s best duking it out.

Among the marquee matchups include the Diamondbacks vs. Angels, Astros vs. Rangers, and Twins vs. Orioles.

Teams like the Diamondbacks and Orioles have stunned the baseball world with how well they’ve played this year, while teams like the Angels and Astros have bounced back from slow starts to the season to round into the teams we thought they’d be entering the season.

Other matchups worth keeping an eye on include the Guardians vs. Cubs, Brewers vs. Pirates, and Red Sox vs. Blue Jays.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.