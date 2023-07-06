Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: Claim your $200 bonus bets welcome offer

Ahead of Thursday’s sporting slate, new players residing in Ohio, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Maryland can enroll in the Fanatics Sportsbook beta program and receive the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus.

Simply by clicking on the offer modules in this piece, new players will enroll in a bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets offer.

You read that right, you only need to bet $5 and wait for it to settle in order for your Fanatics account to be credited with $200 worth of bonus bets that can be divided up into any amount of wagers you wish.

More details on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Despite only being available in four U.S. states as of time of publish, Fanatics Sportsbook’s brand has risen our rankings of the best sports betting sites, ranking fourth.

In a short time, the Fanatics Sportsbook beta has received positive reviews from players, with their welcome offer being a major draw to new players looking for a platform to wager with.

Fanatics has a very similar offer to bet365 Sportsbook, which offers a bet $1 get $200 in bonus bets offer. The result of your first bet doesn’t matter for either of these platforms, as it can be a win or loss. But Fanatics doesn’t require you to type in a promo code during sign-up like bet365.

The other similarity between these two is the liberty players have to use bonus bets however they desire. Whether this means you use all your bonus bets at once or if you divide them up into many small wagers is up to you.

The one thing to keep in mind with Fanatics is that since their sportsbook is still in beta testing, you will have to fill out a survey and wait for an email to be sent with a beta code if you aren’t signing up through an iOS device.

Don’t let that deter you from using this sportsbook however, as their beta still lets you wager the same betting markets you would on fully launched platforms.

Sign-up instructions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

To begin registering for your Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus, click on the offer module located above There will be a survey for you to fill out upon clicking the link unless you’re signing up through iOS Look for a beta code in your email to use in order to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook Go through standard sign-up steps for your new account such as entering and verifying your personal information and depositing $10 into your account Wager $5 on the betting market you’re most interested in and wait for it to settle No matter how your first bet settles, Fanatics will deposit $200 in bonus bets into your account Fanatics lets you use your bonus bets in any increments you desire, but you won’t be able to withdraw them as cash

What to wager on Fanatics Sportsbook with Thursday

As the summer months continue, the MLB regular season remains one of the biggest focuses of sports bettors in the U.S. As teams look to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the World Series futures odds, 12 games take place Thursday.

Some intriguing games to note are the Phillies vs Rays, Orioles vs Yankees, and Rangers vs Red Sox. Additionally, the Pirates vs Dodgers has a lot of intrigue, as the question of how good the Pirates are remains one of baseball’s biggest mysteries.

Perhaps no game has higher stakes than the Orioles vs Yankees due to this being a divisional matchup. Baltimore has slipped in recent weeks, while the Yankees have closed the gap for second place in the AL East.

Rounding out the sporting schedule outside of baseball is Wimbledon in tennis and the John Deere Classic teeing off on the PGA Tour.

UFC 290 is also able to be wagered on, with the main event of July 8th’s event being a matchup of veterans Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodríguez in the featherweight division.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.