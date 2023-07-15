Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: Claim welcome offer in Ohio, MA, TN, and MD

One of the ascending names in the sports betting industry is Fanatics Sportsbook, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code that new players can sign-up with is a significant reason for this.

In Tennessee, Massachusetts and Maryland, Fanatics offers a bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets offer. This works similarly to bet365 Sportsbook, where your bonus bets are guaranteed no matter the result of your qualifying bet.

But in Ohio, they offer a no sweat first bet up to $1,000. This is similar to BetMGM Sportsbook in that bonus bets aren’t guaranteed, and are only earned if your first wager up to $1,000 doesn’t win.

Explaining more about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo codes available

Before we proceed any further, it’s important to note that Fanatics Sportsbook isn’t a fully live and operational sports betting site quite yet.

Fanatics is in beta testing in these four states. What this means is your sign-up steps will be a bit different than on a platform like Caesars.

The difference is you’ll have to fill out a survey unless you’re attempting to use Fanatics through an iOS mobile device. If you filled out the survey, check your email for a beta code you can use to unlock Fanatics’ service.

But you can still do everything on Fanatics you’d expect out of a sportsbook, including taking advantage of the welcome offer in your respective state. Neither of these require you to type in a promo code when singing up.

Ohio residents’ offer for a no sweat first bet makes it so you can get a second chance with your first bet’s stake if you don’t win. You can receive up to $1,000 back with this offer.

But if you’re in the other three states, their bet and get offer gives you guaranteed bonus bets that will come your way following the settlement of your first bet of $5+ regardless if it was successful or not. These bonus bets can only be used in ten $20 wagers.

Steps to redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in MA, MD, or TN

Click on the offer module above to begin the process of registering for your account Fill out the survey and look for a beta code in your email unless you’re on an iOS mobile device, in which case you’ll bypass the survey No promo code is required when signing up for your account Deposit $10 or more into your account and place your first bet of $5 on any betting market Wait for your bet to settle and see $200 in bonus bets credited to your account whence it settles Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring and can only be used in the form of ten $20 wagers

Steps to redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in Ohio

The first three steps players in MD, MA, and TN used for their welcome offer apply here Deposit $10 or more into your account and place your first bet up to $1,000 on any betting market Wait for your bet to settle and see your stake be credited back to you in bonus bets if your wager results in a loss Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring

Looking at Saturday’s MLB slate for Fanatics Sportsbook players

All 30 MLB teams will suit up Saturday, and there’s even a double-header on Saturday’s slate between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

Coming out of the All-Star break, there are many matchups with some of the best MLB teams being pitted against one another.

Some of these games include the Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays, Giants vs Pirates, and Astros vs Angels.

Additionally, there are other games featuring good teams such as the Red Sox vs Cubs, Guardians vs Rangers, and Brewers vs Reds.

With the World Series futures odds heating up, the teams to beat in the odds race are the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Dodges.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.