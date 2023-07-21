Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: $200 in bonus bets up for grabs following $5 bet

You read the headline of this piece right. Just $5 needs to be wagered on Fanatics Sportsbook in order for you to claim $200 in bonus bets.

You can get this amazing welcome offer by redeeming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code by clicking on the offer module below or on this link in order to get started.

Fanatics Sportsbook is in beta testing in MD, OH, MA, and TN. So if you get taken to a survey, don’t be alarmed. Just fill it out and check your email for your beta code and follow the prompted steps from there.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details

Even though Fanatics is only operating out of beta testing format, it’s one of the Inquirer’s best sports betting sites and also offers one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the game.

While some platforms like BetMGM have a first bet offer that gives bonus bets if your first bet loses, Fanatics’ offer guarantees you bonus bets no matter how your first wager settles.

Fanatics gives out bonus bets in the form of ten $20 wagers which have seven days to collectively be used before they expire. As is the case with bonus bets you earn anywhere, they can’t be directly withdrawn for cash.

There are no shortage of exciting betting options available Friday, from MLB action to the USA’s debut in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Your $5 qualifying wager can be placed on any market, and you can rest assured knowing you’ll receive bonus bets no matter if your bet wins or loses.

Friday betting markets for Fanatics Sportsbook players to wager on

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is here, and the U.S. will play its first group stage game at 9 pm ET Friday against Vietnam.

Since the Women’s World Cup began in 1991, the U.S. has won four of the eight tournaments, including the last two. Vietnam on the other hand is making its first ever appearance in the tournament.

The U.S. are massive favorites as expected, with better odds being able to be found on betting markets that aren’t the moneyline.

Of course, MLB is in action as well on Friday if you’re a fan of baseball instead. Among the games most intriguing include the Orioles vs. Rays, Dodgers vs. Rangers, Diamondbacks vs. Reds, and Phillies vs. Guardians.

Finally, The Open Championship is one of the bigger golf events of the year and can be wagered on by Fanatics Sportsbook players.

Steps to signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and how to use it

The two quickest ways you can start signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook is by clicking this link or the offer module above When you get taken to a survey, fill it out and look for a beta code in your email after you’ve submitted it If you clicked the offer module or link above to sign-up on an iOS mobile device, you’ll bypass the survey Fanatics Sportsbook won’t prompt you to type in a promo code when signing up Make your first deposit on Fanatics of at least $10 and wager $5 on any betting market you wish After your first bet settles either as a win or loss, Fanatics will credit you with $200 in bonus bets Bonus bets can only be used in the form of ten $20 wagers and have seven days to be used before expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.