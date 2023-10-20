Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: $40 in daily bonus bets for five days after $10 wager

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can be redeemed for a welcome bonus very unique to their platform. Click here and create your account before placing your first wager of $10 or more on the platform. When your wager settles, $40 in FanCash will be credited to you.

Every dollar of FanCash can be converted into a bonus bet. FanCash can also be used to buy apparel on Fanatics’ website. You can do that step of betting $10 and receiving $40 in FanCash for the first five days your account is active, meaning $200 in FanCash can be yours.

What makes the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code an excellent offer

Fanatics Sportsbook is the newest active sports betting site on the scene. But they’ve done a masterful job of intertwining their apparel and sportsbook brands with one another to deliver a uniquely generous welcome bonus.

Rather than exclusively giving out bonus bets as their reward, they give the player the option of how to redeem $40 in daily FanCash for five days. As mentioned above, FanCash can be used on their site or sportsbook to be turned into bonus bets.

Offering bonuses for five straight days is another unique thing that you won’t find on many other sportsbooks besides PointsBet. That said, you do need to remember to settle a $10 wager each day.

Overall, this is a very strong welcome offer even if it’s only available in five states. You must be located in Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, or Tennessee to sign-up with them.

Wager on a plethora of betting markets on Fanatics Sportsbook

You have no shortage of betting markets and bet types available to you on Fanatics Sportsbook. Friday through Sunday offers a thrilling three day sporting slate consisting of college and professional football, NHL action, and postseason baseball to wager on.

Check out the promotions tab each day to see what Fanatics has in store. They make it incredibly easy to earn FanCash on a regular basis, with their football promotions especially standing out.

No matter if you want to bet on a live, futures, or pre-game market, Fanatics Sportsbook has these options available for you at competitive odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code registration instructions

Click this link or the offer module directly above to be taken to Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registering Enter and verify your personal information and don’t worry about a promo code since there’s none required Make your first deposit of at least $20 after accepting your terms and conditions Place your first bet of at least $10 and wait for your wager to settle as a win, loss, or push $40 in FanCash will be credited when your first bet settles, with you being able to use your FanCash in multiple ways You can take advantage of this step for the next four days and get a total of $200 in FanCash when it’s all said and done

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.