Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: Bet $10 and get $40 in FanCash daily for five days

You can get $40 in FanCash after you settle a $10 wager thanks to the generous Fanatics Sportsbook promo code by clicking on this link. After you’ve earned $40 in FanCash after settling your first $10 bet, repeat this step for the next four days.

The FanCash you receive from Fanatics Sportsbook can be converted into bonus bets, with every $1 in FanCash equaling $1 in bonus bets. Your other option is using your FanCash on Fanatics’ apparel brand to buy all kinds of merchandise.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code compared to other welcome offers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code may be the newest sportsbook promo code on the market, but it’s one of the best due to their use of FanCash and giving the player their choice of how they want to use their rewards.

Other sportsbooks like bet365 offer guaranteed bonus bets, but you can only use those funds on bet365 Sportsbook. Other sportsbooks like Caesars will pay your stake back in bonus bets but only if your first bet results in a loss.

Another thing that makes Fanatics’ offer unique is how it takes five full days to earn your maximum bonus. Rather than earning everything at once, Fanatics credits out your FanCash over the course of the first five days your account is active.

As of the time of publish, Fanatics Sportsbook only operates in five states. Those states are Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, or Tennessee. That said, this is something that should change within the next handful of months.

Steps to redeem your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code as a new player

Use this link or the offer module above to be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN There’s no promo code you’ll be prompted to type in during sign-up Agree to your terms and conditions set by Fanatics and finalize registration with a minimum deposit of $20. Bet $10 or more on any Fanatics Sportsbook market and wait for your wager to settle After your first bet settles, $40 in FanCash will be credited to you You can use your FanCash on Fanatics apparel or convert it into bonus bets at 1 to 1 ratio Repeat the steps of wagering $10 and receiving $40 in FanCash for the next four days to get $200 in FanCash

What makes Fanatics Sportsbook a popular sports betting destination for new players

Despite their limited availability in the U.S. and having tough competition from established sportsbooks, Fanatics has done all the right things to earn a good reputation for themselves.

That starts with their welcome offer, which is currently arguably the best welcome bonus out there. Even when they’ve had different welcome offers in the past, they’ve always been generous.

Their mobile app has improved dramatically since it launched and has phenomenal reviews. This app comes with a strong selection of betting markets and bet types.

Finally, you can earn FanCash through other promotions on Fanatics Sportsbook in many fun ways. The best part is there’s only room for improvement as this young sportsbook continues to evolve.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.