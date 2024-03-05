Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: Bet up to $100 for ten days & get bonus bet match starting Tuesday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the more unique sportsbook promo codes on the market. Fanatics gives you the liberty to bet as much as $100 and get the amount of money you wagered matched in the form of a bonus bet (I.E. betting $20 means a $20 bonus bet is paid back to you).

You can take advantage of this sign-up offer for the next nine days your account is active. When it’s all said and done, $1,000 is the maximum amount of bonus bets you can unlock. You’ll have seven days to use each bonus bet you receive after it’s visible in your account before it expires.

Just make sure you opt-into this promotion each day before you place your first bet. If you forget to opt-in, your daily first bet won’t be matched in bonus bets. Fanatics Sportsbook is available in CO, CT, IA, IN, KY, MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, and WV as of time of publish.

How to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

You first need to be directed to Fanatics Sportsbook, which can be done by clicking this link or the offer module directly above. Start the process of entering your information, which is a necessary step for Fanatics Sportsbook to verify your location and identity. No promo code needs typed in from you when registering, but you must deposit a minimum of $10 into your account before you place your first bet. Make sure you opt-into this offer each day before submitting your first bet up to $100. You’ll get a bonus bet from Fanatics Sportsbook equal to your first bet amount each of the next nine days by opting in each day. Each bonus bet must be used within seven days after being deposited into your account.

You can now pre-register for the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code is able to pre-registered with now by anticipating players eager for the state’s sports betting launch on March 11. Like their standard offer in the U.S., no promo code needs typed in when pre-registering.

You can click here or on the offer module above to claim a free hat of your choosing from Fanatics when you make a $100 deposit. Additionally, you’ll be able to claim the same sign-up offer Fanatics Sportsbook has in 15 other states after the platform launches.

My picks from some of Tuesday’s matchups for Fanatics Sportsbook players to bet on

Since college basketball is the sport with a lot of eyes on it this month, I’ll start with looking at Tuesday’s best college hoops action. No. 3 Purdue vs No. 12 Illinois is the clear game of the day as the only game with two ranked teams.

Interestingly enough, Illinois are the favorites in this game by a very slim margin. Tonight is senior night for Illinois, which could either inspire them to compete hader or get them caught up in emotions. I think Purdue will come out on top and cover, but Illinois is capable of keeping it close.

In the NBA, a loaded slate is on hand. The Suns take on the Nuggets, the Celtics visit the Cavaliers, and the Pacers take on the Mavericks in what are the three best games on the slate in my view.

My picks for those respective games are the Cavaliers covering as underdogs, over on points between the Mavericks and Pacers, and the Nuggets to cover as home favorites.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.