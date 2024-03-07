Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: Get $100 daily bonus bet match for ten days beginning Thursday

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s sporting action, click here to claim a daily bonus bet match first by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code before hand. This bonus will match your first betup to $100 every day for the first ten days your account is active in a bonus bet.

If you’re in North Carolina, you can click here to register for your Fanatics Sportsbook account ahead of Match 11′s launch. Your bonus as a result of signing up will be $100 in bonus bets upon registration and a free hat of your choosing if you deposit $50 or more.

Finally, Fanatics Sportsbook will also allow you to enroll in their $100 daily bonus bet match if you’re in North Carolina starting on March 11. As is the case in the states they’re already live in, you’ll need to remember to opt-in every day to get your first bet matched in a bonus bet.

What makes the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code different from their competitors?

Fanatics Sportsbook has a lot of competition from more established sportsbooks like BetMGM and FanDuel. One thing they do to help stand out is offer a unique sign-up promotion nobody else has in the form of their daily bonus bet match.

What I like about this sign-up offer is it gives you the potential to unlock more bonus bets than what BetMGM and FanDuel pay out in their bet and get style bonuses. At the same time, I acknowledge not everyone wants to put in the amount of money needed to maximize Fanatics’ $1,000 in bonus bets you can get.

Nonetheless, this is an offer you should strongly consider if you’re looking for a new sportsbook to utilize ahead of the conference and NCAA Championships coming up in college hoops or the conclusion of the NBA season.

As for how Fanatics Sportsbook’s North Carolina offer compares, allowing players to claim the $100 daily bonus bet match as well as $100 in bonus bets upon launch is already a strong offer. When you add in a free hat with a $50 deposit, you have a bonus that is absolutely worth claiming in the Tar Heel State.v

Bet on the NBA Thursday including a marquee game between the Celtics and Nuggets

Of all the sporting events you can place your first bet on Thursday, no game has my attention more than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the Celtics into Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

While the Nuggets don’t hold first place in the Western Conference like the Celtics do in the East, these teams are the ones I’d feel most comfortable betting on to make the NBA Finals.

These teams have only faced off once this year in a game the Nuggets won by two points. I think this game will be close again due to how even they are roster-construction wise.

Ultimately, I’m going to pick the Celtics to come out on top as they’ve been the most dominant team in the NBA this season in large part due to Tatum stepping up in bigger moments.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.