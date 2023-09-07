FanDuel Kentucky promo code: $100 in bonus bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Although Kentucky sports betting won’t be live in time to bet on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the FanDuel Kentucky promo code can still be signed up with in advance with major perks coming with it.

Not only will you ensure $100 in guaranteed bonus bets will be waiting for you on Sept. 28 when sports betting goes live, but you’ll also receive a voucher for $100 off your purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket that can be used right away.

A similar welcome bonus is up for grabs if you don’t live in Kentucky, with $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket remaining the same but your welcome offer being a bet $5 get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets one.

Keep reading for more on the FanDuel Kentucky promo code and FanDuel welcome offer in other states

One of the most popular and best sports betting sites in the country is FanDuel, and the FanDuel promo code offered to new players is a big reason.

FanDuel’s standard bet-and-get welcome offer is incredibly competitive, and FanDuel offering Kentucky players $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket considering they can’t take advantage of their guaranteed bonus bets until Week 4 of the NFL season is very generous.

One thing that helps FanDuel’s welcome bonus stand out even more is the fact that bonus bets can be divided up and used however you want, be it one large wager or a lot of small wagers.

In terms of your NFL Sunday Ticket discount, check your email after you’ve created your account for a coupon code and instructions on how to apply this discount.

Neither of these welcome bonuses will require you to type in an actual promo code during sign up. You can click the offer modules in this piece to get started. Or you can use this link in Kentucky and this link in other states.

If you’re in an already live state, FanDuel has a 50% profit boost, Week 1 no sweat bet, and futures promotions to take enroll in before betting on the Lions vs. Chiefs NFL kickoff game.

Step-by-step guide to using your FanDuel Kentucky promo code

Click on the offer module above that corresponds to your welcome bonus in the state, with the top module being for Kentucky players and the bottom one being for those in other states Or you can click here if you’re located in Kentucky, and here if you’re in a state FanDuel already operates out of No promo code needs to be typed in when signing up for your account, but you will need to enter information so FanDuel can verify your identity Make a deposit of $10 or more, with this step being optional for now if you’re in Kentucky After signing up you’ll see an email from FanDuel with a $100 voucher to use on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV If you’re in an already live FanDuel state, bet a minimum of $10 on your first betting market and receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter if your bet won or lost The bonus bets you receive have 14 days to be used before expiring and cannot be straight up withdrawn as cash

Kentucky sports betting timeline

The struggle in Kentucky legislature to get a bill passed through to legalize online sports betting was one that took a very long time, with 2020 being the start of when they began introducing bills.

However, COVID 19 and an inability to come to an agreement on multiple bills kept progress in limbo through 2023. It was in February that the House of Representatives passed HB 551, with Mar. 30 being the day Gov. Andy Beshear signed it into law.

With the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission overseeing everything, FanDuel applied and was approved for a license to operate in Kentucky in August of 2023. Within no time at all, FanDuel began its pre-registration period.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.