FanDuel Kentucky promo code gives pre-reg users $100 in bonus bets

The FanDuel Kentucky promo code is arguably the most generous pre-registration offer there is in the Bluegrass State. That’s because in addition to receiving $100 in guaranteed bonus bets, you’ll receive a $100 discount on a purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

Although Kentucky sports betting doesn’t go live until Sept. 28, being able to still have a welcome bonus that’s applicable in the here and now is a very generous gesture by America’s leading sportsbook.

Additionally, new FanDuel customers who aren’t in Kentucky but stumbled upon this piece can sign-up with the FanDuel promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets following a $5 wager, with $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket still being yours too.

Why the FanDuel Kentucky promo code is a great pre-registration bonus

To get started claiming your FanDuel welcome bonus, click on the offer module above with your state’s offer. Or you can click here to sign-up in Kentucky and here if you live in a different state.

You don’t have to type in a promo code during sign-up, making it a quicker process in general. You can also hold off on making your first deposit until launch day but still receive your welcome bonus.

FanDuel is joined by a fair amount of competition in offering pre-registration offers in Kentucky. The likes of BetMGM and bet365 currently have pre-registration offers out that give new customers guaranteed bonus bets like FanDuel does.

But FanDuel allows players to use their bonus bets in any increments. You have the freedom to wager your bonus bets as quickly or as slowly as you want as long as you do so within the 14 day timeframe you have before they expire.

As for NFL Sunday Ticket, signing up is as easy as checking the email address you used when entering information with FanDuel. The email sent by FanDuel will have your coupon code to use when signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket to get your deal.

What Kentucky sports bettors can expect to wager on when sports betting launches

Sept. 28 marks a fun time for sports betting to launch in Kentucky, as Week 4 of the NFL season will kick off that day with a Thursday Night Football game between the Lions and Packers.

Additionally, college football will be in the full swing of its season as well, with the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and all college sports teams being able to be bet on in the Bluegrass State.

Sports betting will also be live just in time for the MLB playoffs which begin with wild card action on Oct. 3.

FanDuel Kentucky promo code and FanDuel promo code elsewhere registration steps

Use the top offer module to sign-up for FanDuel in Kentucky and the bottom module if you’re located elsewhere You can also click here if you’re located in Kentucky, and here if you’re in a different state to sign-up with FanDuel if you wish instead Enter and verify your personal information including name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN No promo code needs to be typed in to sign-up for your welcome bonus Kentucky players can wait to make their first deposit, but those elsewhere must deposit $10 or more before placing their first bet Check your email after signing up in all states for your $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket voucher In any state other than Kentucky, receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets after you settle a $5 bet Any bonus bets you receive from FanDuel cannot be straight up withdrawn as cash and have 14 days to be used before expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.