Pre-Register for the FanDuel Kentucky promo code for $100 bonus bets & more

Not only will the FanDuel Kentucky promo code give you $100 in guaranteed bonus bets like the title above says. But $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is also part of the welcome offer those in the Bluegrass State can claim when they pre-register and wait for Kentucky sports betting to launch.

Although you’ll have to wait until September 28th for sports betting to be live in the state for you to use your bonus bets you’ll have an exciting Week 4 Thursday Night Football game between the Packers and Lions to bet on.

Speaking of exciting NFL games, Week 2 of the NFL season has no shortage of exciting games. If you’re a new customer to FanDuel and are in a state FanDuel is live, sign-up with the FanDuel promo code and get a bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets offer from one of the best NFL betting sites around.

Why the FanDuel Kentucky promo code is one of the best welcome bonuses you can get in the state

There are a few sportsbooks who offer Kentucky pre-registration welcome offers including BetMGM, bet365, and Fanatics Sportsbook.

But none can include $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket like FanDuel. That’s an exclusive part of their welcome bonus that no other sportsbook can match.

FanDuel is America’s leading sportsbook for good reason, as they have a very reliable mobile app, plenty of promotions for returning customers, and a plethora of same game parlays to bet on with competitive odds.

Previewing Sunday’s slate of NFL action for new FanDuel Sportsbook players

Week 2 of the NFL season is shaping up to be a memorable one with a few games that particularly stand out.

Divisional matchups include the Colts vs Texans in a battle of two rookie quarterbacks, the Ravens vs Bengals, 49ers vs Rams, and Dolphins vs Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Some other noteworthy games going down include the Jets vs Cowboys in New York’s first full game without Aaron Rodgers, the Seahawks vs Lions, and Chiefs vs Jaguars.

Of those games mentioned, the most interesting betting market I’d take a chance on is the Jets to cover the 9.5 point spread against the Cowboys.

Rodgers being injured is going to severely hurt New York’s offense, but their defense is unquestionably an elite top five unit. The same can be said about the Cowboys’ defense, which shut out the Giants a week ago.

My faith in the Jets being able to lose by less than 10 points doesn’t come from a faith in Zack Wilson, but it comes from a place of faith in both defenses to exchange wins and force a lto of punts in this game.

FanDuel Kentucky promo code and FanDuel promo code sign-up steps

Use the top offer module or this link in Kentucky or the bottom offer module or this link elsewhere to begin the process of signing up for your account. Enter and verify your personal information and don’t sweat typing in a promo code for either welcome offer as there’s none required. If you’re in Kentucky you can decide if you want to make your first deposit now or later. If you’re not in Kentucky, deposit $10 or more into your account before placing your first bet. $100 in bonus bets will be credited to your account if you’re a Kentucky player, with these bonus bets being usable on September 28th No matter which state you’re in, you’ll get an email with a $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket coupon after signing up you can use right away To get your $200 in bonus bets in an already live FanDuel state, bet $5 on any market and wait for it to settle either as a win or loss Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have 14 days to be used before expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.