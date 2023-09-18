Pre-register with the FanDuel Kentucky promo code for $100 bonus bets + more

One of the best Kentucky sports betting pre-registration bonuses in the game belongs to FanDuel Sportsbook. When you click here to use the FanDuel Kentucky promo code, you’ll be ensuring $100 in bonus bets will be usable in your account on September 28th.

Additionally, you’ll get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket that can be purchased in time for Monday’s NFL double header. That’s a very generous offering from FanDuel that players outside of Kentucky will also be able to claim with the standard FanDuel promo code.

New customers outside of Kentucky will earn a ‘bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets’ offer by clicking here and signing up. The $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket deal will also apply to you. Just check your email entered during sign-up for the coupon voucher.

Summarizing the FanDuel Kentucky promo code and standard FanDuel promo code for new customers

Neither of the FanDuel promo codes above require you to type in a promo code during sign-up. Your respective welcome bonus is guaranteed simply by making your account with America’s leading sportsbook.

$100 off NFL Sunday Ticket is the part of the FanDuel welcome offers that stands out most. You can utilize that discount and get to watch NFL action for the rest of the season at a great price on YouTube TV.

But the guaranteed bonus bets that FanDuel’s offers have are also generous. FanDuel gives players the flexibility to wager their bonus bets however they decide, whether it’s 100 bets of $1 or one $100 bet.

Previewing Monday Night Football doubleheader with FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Odds are accurate from FanDuel as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Both home teams in the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers enter their MNF games as underdogs against respective divisional rivals in the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

FanDuel has the Steelers (+114) as a lesser underdog than the Panthers (+140), which means the Saints (-166) are heavier favorites to win on the road than the Browns (-132).

A field goal or less is the spread for these games, with 39.5 and 38.5 points being the respective point props in the NFC South and AFC North divisional duels.

I like the chances for both road teams to come out on top in these games. The lack of Amari Cooper could be a big issue for the Browns, but Pittsburgh’s defense is very susceptible to giving up big run plays. Pittsburgh’s offense also doesn’t inspire much confidence.

As for the Panthers, they won’t win if the pass protection for Bryce Young can’t hold up. While the Saints have to prove their offense under Derek Carr can score against a banged up Carolina defense, more pressure of expectations are on the Panthers’ plate tonight.

FanDuel Kentucky promo code and FanDuel promo code steps to use

Start by clicking this link or the top offer module in Kentucky to sign-up. If you’re signing up for FanDuel in a state other than Kentucky, click here or on the bottom offer module. Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel and don’t sweat typing in a promo code since there’s none to be entered. Kentucky players can either make their first deposit of $10 or more now or wait until launch day to make their first deposit. If you’re not in Kentucky, deposit $10 into your account and place your first bet of $5 or more on any betting market. Non-Kentucky players who placed their first bet of $5 or more now must wait for it to settle as either a win or loss to see $200 in bonus bets credited into their account. Whence their bet is settled, $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket will be yours through the email address you used during sign-up. Kentucky players can also utilize this part of the promotion immediately. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have 14 days to be used before expiring. You can also use bonus bets in any way you want whether it’s one large bet or dozens of small bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.