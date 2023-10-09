FanDuel Kentucky promo code nets bet $5 get $200 bonus bets or $5k no sweat bet

One of the best Kentucky sports betting welcome offers new players in the Bluegrass State can redeem is the FanDuel Kentucky promo code. Unlike some states where only one offer is available however, you get your choice between two.

You can either choose a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer or a no sweat first bet up to $5,000. It’s worth noting that a $2,000 initial deposit is required for FanDuel’s no sweat first bet.

You can use these FanDuel Kentucky promo codes across the U.S.

FanDuel offers the same welcome offers in Kentucky as they do across the rest of the states in the country where FanDuel is licensed and operational.

Both of these offers can aid your new account as you look to wager on one of the best NFL and MLB betting sites throughout the rest of the respective regular season and postseason.

Bonus bets you earn from FanDuel can be used however you want, which could be a big drawing point in FanDuel’s no sweat first bet.

Although you only have 14 days to use your bonus bets before they expire, being able to place as many small bets as you want over a two week span could be a draw to some players.

For others, the simplistic and guaranteed nature of FanDuel’s bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets offer might be a more enticing pick due to knowing bonus bets are yours no matter if your first bet loses or not.

How to bet Monday Night Football and MLB Playoffs on FanDuel Monday

Monday Night Football sees Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders host his old team, the Green Bay Packers. Las Vegas are 1.5 point favorites at -122, while Green Bay are +104 to win.

In my opinion, Las Vegas have done nothing to deserve being favorited. I’m not only saying this because their record is worse than the Packers, but the Raiders have been as directionless as any franchise in the NFL this year.

Although Jimmy Garoppolo will return to the lineup, this team has no ground game while Josh Jacobs’ struggles continue, and have no wide receiver presence outside of Adams.

Green Bay has seen Jordan Love struggle with his fair share of ups and downs, but the Packers are a much better coached team and have a lot more good players on both sides of the ball than Vegas.

As for the MLB postseason games going down Monday, I like the Phillies and Dodgers to win. This would see Philadelphia go up 2-0 in the series while Los Angeles would tie their series. The Phillies are underdogs while the Dodgers are favorites in these games.

Steps to use the FanDuel Kentucky promo code and secure your welcome bonus

Use the links located atop this page or either of the offer modules above to choose your welcome bonus you want to sign-up with You’ll then be prompted to enter your personal information so FanDuel can verify your identity, location, and that you’re of legal age No promo code needs to be typed in manually, as signing u through the links in this piece will directly unlock your respective sign-up bonus Deposit $10 or more into your account if you redeemed FanDuel’s bet and get offer If you redeemed their no sweat first bet, you must deposit at least $2,000 in order to qualify Wager $5 or more on any market and get your $200 in guaranteed bonus bets after it settles OR place your first bet up to $5,000 on any market and feel comfortable knowing your stake will be paid back in bonus bets if it’s unsuccessful Although bonus bets can be wagered however you want, they cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire 14 days after being credited

