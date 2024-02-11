FanDuel Kick of Destiny: Make your pick in attempt to win share of $10 million bonus bets

One of the biggest storylines not directly related to the teams in last year’s Super Bowl was the FanDuel Kick of Destiny.

Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel are back once again in 2024 for a shot at redemption after the future hall of famer came up short in last year’s attempt.

This year, FanDuel is allowing players to opt-into the Kick of Destiny at no cost. Enter the game and pick whether Gronkowski will convert on a 25 yard field goal or not.

If you’re successful in guessing the outcome of his kick, you and everyone else who predicted correctly will win a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets courteous of one of the best sports betting sites: FanDuel.

Previewing the 2024 FanDuel Kick of Destiny

Last year was the first year FanDuel ran this promotion. Gronkowski attempted a 25 yard field goal, but it missed wide left. The kick was aired during the Super Bowl in a pre-recorded commercial.

Gronkowski is looking to make the most of his second chance and capitalize on the opportunity. On the surface, 25 yards seems very doable as only two field goal attempts between 20 and 29 yards were missed by NFL kickers in the 2023 season.

But kicking is harder than it looks, especially for a former NFL player who used to play tight end. Last year FanDuel still paid out the $10,000,000 bonus bets to players who made an entry, but it’s not known if that will happen again this year.

How to sign-up to bet on the FanDuel Kick of Destiny as a new player

If you don’t have a FanDuel account are in need of creating one to play the Kick of Destiny, click this link or the offer module directly above to be taken to registration.

You’ll be prompted to enter and verify personal information about your identity, but you don’t need to type in a promo code at all during the registration process.

Before you can place your first bet, you must deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. If you’re looking to play the Kick of Destiny, you can do this before your initial deposit since there’s no entry fee to play.

To get $200 in potential bonus bets as part of your FanDuel sign-up bonus, settle a wager of $5 or more on any market. If it wins, you come away with bonus bets. If you lose, you come away empty handed.

All bonus bets earned on FanDuel through their sign-up bonus or the Kick of Destiny have seven days to be used before expiring. That said, you can divide them into as many bets as you desire.

FanDuel Super Bowl odds accurate as of time of publish

Market Odds Market Moneyline Odds -130 49ers

+110 Chiefs Market Spread Odds -2.5 49ers (-105)

+2.5 Chiefs (-115) Market Totals Odds O47.5 (-110)

U47.5 (-110)

