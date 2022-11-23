The state of Maryland’s wait for legalized online sports betting has concluded, and residents of the The Old Line State can use FanDuel’s promo code to claim $200 in free bets by just wagering $5 on any market.

FanDuel Maryland promo code for Wednesday

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the biggest entities in the sports betting industry. Therefore, it’s not a surprise they’re one of the sportsbooks to have received a license to operate on Maryland’s launch day.

Their welcome offer for residents is easy to redeem and doesn’t require the use of a promo code. All you have to do is register for your account by clicking the offer code above.

After your initial deposit is made, wager $5 on any market of your choice. After this wager has been made, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in free bets for you to use over the next 14 days before they expire.

Previewing Wednesday’s action with FanDuel Sportsbook

Wednesday is an eventful day in the sporting calendar across the globe. It begins with two World Cup games of Spain vs. Costa Rica, and Belgium vs. Canada.

If that’s not your cup of tea, perhaps the NBA is. There are 12 NBA games taking place Wednesday evening. The biggest matchups on the docket include the Mavericks vss Celtics, Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers, and Bulls vs. Bucks.

College basketball is also featured heavily in Wednesday’s sporting schedule, with a matchup between No. 10 Creighton and No. 14 Arizona being the marquee game.

Finally, the NHL regular season rolls along with all but two teams scheduled for action Wednesday.

What is the FanDuel Maryland promo code?

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code None FanDuel Maryland Promo Bet $5 on Any Market, Get $200 Free FanDuel Maryland Promo T&C’s 21+. MD only. New customers only. Full T&C’s apply

How to use your FanDuel Maryland promo code

1. Register for your FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer code above.

2. Click the sign-up button.

3. Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel.

4. You won’t be prompted to enter a promo code during this process.

5. Read through your offer’s Terms and Conditions in full.

6. Make your initial deposit of $10+.

7. Place your first bet of $5 on any market of your choice.

8. Regardless of your bet’s result, you’ll receive $200 in free bets.

9. Your free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will be good for 14 days before they expire.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel for additional rewards

Maryland residents can earn more bonuses than just the standard welcome offer if they refer a friend to FanDuel Sportsbook.

To do so, all you have to do is send that individual your referral code and have them place a bet of at least $10.

As long as they follow those steps, both you and your referral will receive $100 in free bets within 72 hours.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.