FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Get $100 bonus bets, no sweat first bet elsewhere

Sports betting in Massachusetts goes live on March 10th, and the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code can be redeemed ahead of launch by eager residents by clicking on the offer module below. FanDuel’s welcome offer will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets on launch day that can be used on any betting market.

If you aren’t in Massachusetts and want to get started with FanDuel, you can utilize your no sweat first bet welcome offer below. This offer is one of the most popular in the betting industry, as it grants you a first bet up to $1,000 after sign-up that pays your stake back in bonus bets if you lose your initial wager.

Describing the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code in greater detail

Massachusetts residents waiting to be one of the states to have legal online sports betting can see the light at the end of the tunnel. By redeeming FanDue’s pre-registration offer above, you’ll make it so you have $100 in bonus bets locked and loaded for you to use on March 10th when sports betting launches.

The steps to redeem your welcome offer are simple. There’s no promo code required to be typed in during sign-up. Just click the offer module and enter your information. You won’t even need to make an initial deposit yet.

Although you won’t be able to see your bonus bets until March 10th, you can rest assured knowing they’ll be there.

New customers in one of the 17 states FanDuel’s already operational in can sign-up for FanDuel’s no sweat first bet and follow similar steps. The steps to register your account won’t change from what Massachusetts bettors have to do.

The difference comes in what your welcome offer is. After signing up, you can place up to a $1,000 bet on any betting market and not need to sweat losing. If you’re unsuccessful. your stake will be refunded in bonus bets.

Steps to redeem your FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

1. Click on the offer module above to be directed to FanDuel’s Massachusetts pre-registration page

2. Begin creating your account by entering and verifying your personal information so FanDuel can verify your identity and location

3. When sports betting launches on March 10th, you can use $100 in bonus bets however you wish with the exception of withdrawing them for cash

How to sign-up for FanDuel’s no sweat first bet promo code

1. Click on the offer module above to start registering by entering and verifying your personal information

2. Read through your offer’s terms and conditions and don’t worry about typing in a promo code

3. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 and find a betting market to wager up to $1,000 on

4. If your first wager results in a loss, FanDuel will pay your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets

5. You’ll have 14 days to use your bonus bets before they expire, but you can’t withdraw them for cash

What does FanDuel Sportsbook offer their customers?

FanDuel is one of the most successful sports betting sites in the industry because of their commitment to providing their customers with a safe betting experience that’s equally fun.

One of the best things about FanDuel is their fantastic mobile app, which has remarkable reviews on the Apple App Store. Their app has an inviting color scheme and performs excellently, with little issues to speak of.

In terms of what betting markets are offered, FanDuel offers a plethora of same game parlays with competitive odds. You’ll also find odds boosts, a large selection of prop bets for games, and competitive futures odds if you’re looking to bet on things like the future March Madness winner.

Looking ahead at the March 10th sporting schedule for Massachusetts bettors

March 10th is an eventful day for sports betting to launch, as conference tournaments in college basketball wind down. Some of the nation’s best teams such as Houston, Purdue, Alabama, and Kentucky will all be in action.

In the NBA, just six games will go down. But there’s a lot of talent in these matchups, with the Trail Blazers vs 76ers, Cavaliers vs Heat, and Raptors vs Lakers all possessing star power.

Finally, NHL fan can wager on the Blackhawks vs Panthers or Ducks vs Flames. Another option is to place a futures bet on the Boston Bruins winning the Stanley Cup, as FanDuel has them as the +400 favorite to win it.

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling and needs support, call 1-800-327-5050 or visit https://helplinema.org’ to speak with a trained specialist free and confidentially 24/7

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.