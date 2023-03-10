FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus bets in MA and elsewhere

FanDuel is commemorating the launch of Massachusetts sports betting by offering their own FanDuel Massachusetts promo code to new customers that nets $200 in bonus bets following a $5 qualifying wager. This offer doesn’t require a promo code to be typed in during sign-up. You can just use the offer module below and follow the guided steps to get started on your FanDuel journey.

Outside of Massachusetts, FanDuel still offers a similar welcome offer to new customers. This is another offer that doesn’t require a promo code at sign-up. This welcome offer will reward 10x your first bet’s stake in bonus bets up to $200 worth after your first bet settles regardless of result.

Further describing your FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

FanDuel is one of the best NBA betting sites, and is just as reputable and excellent at offering NHL and college basketball fans equal quality service. With these three sports being the primary sports in focus come launch day, the FanDuel promo code will be perfect for you to help establish yourself.

Massachusetts players only need to wager $5 on any betting market in order to qualify for $200 in bonus bets that’ll be deposited following the settlement of their first bet. As mentioned atop this piece, no promo code is needed during sign-up.

Just follow the steps FanDuel prompts from you when you click on the offer code above to get started creating your account. If you’re outside Massachusetts, you can claim a 10x first bet bonus by following similar steps.

This welcome offer works as follows. Wager up to $20 on your first wager. Whatever your first bet’s stake is will be multiplied by ten. This amount will be how much in bonus bets your account will receive when your first bet’s settled. If you wager $20, that means you get $200 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn in cash but can be used in any increments you wish. Whether you use all your bonus bets at once or in ten different wagers is up to you.

Massachusetts sports teams you can bet on

Massachusetts sports betting is launching at a good time for residents who’re fans of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics. These teams are the respective odds-on favorites in the Stanley Cup odds and NBA Finals odds.

You can place a futures bet on either of these teams to be the last team standing, as each have been brilliant throughout the season. The Celtics and Bruins will both play their first game following Massachusetts’ launch on Saturday.

Baseball season is gearing up towards its return with Spring Training well underway. The Boston Red Sox will be starting their season against a familiar foe in the Orioles on March 30th. If you don’t want to wait to bet on them in-game, you can place a futures bet on them winning the World Series.

Of course, the New England Patriots also hail from the state. But the NFL offseason makes it so Patriots fans will have to wait quite awhile before being able to do anything but place a futures bet on them winning the Super Bowl.

Steps to sign-up for your FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

1. FanDuel’s Massachusetts sign-up page can be accessed by clicking on the link above

2. No promo code will be prompted from you during sign-up

3. Enter your personal information so FanDuel can verify you’re of legal betting age and are in Massachusetts

4. Complete your initial deposit of at least $10

4. Find a betting market to place your first $5 bet on

5. After your first bet has settled, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your FanDuel account

6. Bonus bets have 14 days to be used before they expire but cannot be withdrawn as real cash

Guide to enrolling in your FanDuel promo code

1. Use the offer above to be directed to FanDuel’s sign-up page and don’t sweat typing in a promo code

2. Enter your information and make your initial deposit

3. Place your first bet on any market up to $20. As long as your bet is no more than $20, your stake will be multiplied by ten

4. When your first bet’s settled 10x your first bet’s stake will be deposited into your account in the form of bonus bets

FanDuel Sportsbook rundown

FanDuel has surpassed DraftKings and all the other most popular sportsbooks in the USA to become the most popular betting site in the game today.

One of FanDuel’s biggest claims to fame is their parlay building service, which allows you to create parlays easier and with more selections than any other sportsbook.

FanDuel’s mobile app has also been critically acclaimed and is beloved by players, which can help you be assured FanDuel will provide a very safe and fun betting experience.

