FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $200 in bonus bets in eligible states plus MA

As a new customer, the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code couldn’t be easier to redeem. FanDuel doesn’t require a promo code for new players to enter, and all you have to do to start registering is click the offer module below. Wager just $5 on any betting market and you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets following this first wager’s settlement.

If you don’t live in Massachusetts, FanDuel still has a generous welcome bonus available to you. $200 in bonus bets will be yours when you wager $20 on any betting market. Like Massachusetts’ offer, there’s no promo code required during sign-up and clicking the offer module below will be the quickest way to sign-up.

Further describing your FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

You won’t find many sports betting sites across the USA that’re more renowned and popular than FanDuel. They always offer a healthy selection of prop bets and competitive odds. Additionally, their welcome offers are always among the best you’ll find.

Massachusetts players just need to bet $5 in order to claim $200 in bonus bets. That’s a very generous offer, as bonus bets can be used to wager on most FanDuel betting markets. Your bonus bets will be credited after your first bet settles.

FanDuel is also giving out $200 in bonus bets to players in other U.S. states. This welcome bonus requires you to place a $20 minimum bet and waiting for that to settle before being credited with your bonus bets.

With Sunday being a massive day in the sporting calendar due to the second round of March Madness, you’ll find no shortage of excellent betting markets to place your qualifying bet on.

Sunday’s sporting games for FanDuel customers to bet on

FanDuel customers have a loaded schedule of eight March Madness games to bet on Sunday. The NCAA Tournament is always one of the most fun times of year, and FanDuel has same game parlays and odds boosts to spice up their selection you can take advantage of.

Additionally, Sunday is an important day for the NHL. Seven games are on hand, but many of the games are between playoff-caliber teams.

The Devils vs Lightning is arguably the biggest game of the day, as the Devils are one of the favorites in the Stanley Cup futures odds. Other marquee games include the Jets vs Blues, Blue Jackets vs Golden Knights, and Predators vs Rangers.

Elsewhere, the NHL’s best team and Massachusetts’ own Bruins will take on the Sabres.

The NBA also has a healthy slate of action, with eight games on hand. The Eastern Conference’s first place Bucks will take on the Raptors, while the Western Conference leading Nuggets take on the Nets.

Instructions to using your FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

1. Sign-up for your FanDuel promo code by clicking on the welcome offer above

2. No promo code will be prompted from you during sign-up

3. Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel

4. Finalize the creation of your account by making an initial deposit of $10

5. Simply wager $5 on any FanDuel betting market and receive $200 in bonus bets after your first wager settles

6. Bonus bets expire in 14 days after being credited and are unable to be withdrawn for real cash

Follow these steps to sign-up for your FanDuel promo code welcome bonus

1. Click the offer code above to be taken to FanDuel’s sign-up page

2. FanDuel won’t prompt you for a promo code, but you’ll have to enter any personal information FanDuel prompts from you

3. Make your initial deposit of $5 and bet a maximum $20 on any sports betting market you desire

4. Your first bet’s stake will be multiplied by ten, and that’s the amount of bonus bets your account will receive when your first bet settles

Take advantage of FanDuel’s bracket parlay insurance

Through March 19th, you can place a $1 parlay of three or more legs on any college basketball games and receive parlay insurance.

If exactly one leg of your parlay loses, you’ll get a refund in bonus bets. You just need to make sure your wager’s qualifying odds are +400 or longer.

Payouts only include winnings and not your initial stake. See this promotion’s terms and conditions in full before taking advantage of it.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.