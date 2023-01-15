With Sunday’s slate of NFL playoff games certain to be a thrilling and memorable one, Ohio sports bettors can redeem the generous FanDuel Ohio promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing an initial bet of $5.

Bettors across the rest of the country can redeem a similar offer to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet. Neither offer requires a promo code to be entered during sign-up.

These two welcome offers are easy to redeem since neither requires a promo code. Just click your state’s respective welcome offer and begin signing up by entering your personal information.

After you make your initial deposit with FanDuel, the next step is to place a bet of $5 on any market you desire. $200 in bonus bets will be yours in Ohio after your first bet settles, while bettors in other states will earn $150 in bonus bets.

These offers are great ways for players to see what FanDuel has to offer as one of the world’s leading sportsbook ahead of a stacked wild card Sunday slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook previews Sunday’s NFL playoff action

Sunday’s slate of NFL playoff games could be the most thrilling action we’ve seen all season, with some of the best teams in the league set to do battle with win-or-go-home consequences looming large.

The Dolphins will travel to Buffalo and face the Bills in the first game of the day. FanDuel gives the Bills a significant advantage entering this game. Although the two split their regular season series, the Bills had a much better end to the season than Miami. Because of this, it’d be shocking if the Bills lost at home.

In the second game of the day, the Giants and Vikings will do battle for the second time this season. FanDuel has the Vikings as minor favorites, but the Giants are going to be a popular underdog pick. The Giants gave Minnesota all they could handle in their last game, losing by just three points.

Rounding out the day’s slate is an AFC North battle between the Ravens and Bengals. FanDuel has the Bengals as favorites, which makes sense given their eight game winning streak to end the season. Although the Ravens will fair much better with Lamar Jackson, the Bengals feel like a safe pick to advance.

FanDuel customers can earn additional bonuses by taking a shot at playing FanDuel’s Hi Lo game.

Make predictions on which NFL playoff teams you think will perform the best or worst in certain statistical categories. For every prediction you get right, you’ll earn points that dictate how much your payout will be at the end of the promotion.

The amount of rewards up for grabs can be seen in the promotion’s terms and conditions. If you get every prediction correct, you’ll earn a share of $1,000,000 with other players that achieved perfect scores.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.