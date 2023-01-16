The FanDuel Ohio promo code gives new bettors in the Buckeye State a marvelous opportunity to receive $200 in bonus bets after they place their first wager of $5.

Bettors in other states can also get a taste of the action with their own FanDuel promo code that grants $150 in bonus bets after you bet $5.

One of the most popular sportsbooks in the country is FanDuel, and the FanDuel Ohio promo code is a great way to get started with the renowned platform.

Click on their welcome offer above to begin creating your account. When redeeming this welcome offer, you don’t need to use a promo code. You’ll be eligible for your $200 in bonus bets after placing a bet of $5.

Outside of Ohio, you can redeem a similar welcome offer to get $150 in bonus bets that’s also redeemable with just a $5 wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook previews Cowboys vs Bucs

The Cowboys and Buccaneers have changed a lot since their Week 1 matchup when Tom Brady’s team won, 19-3. Dallas earned the No. 5 seed with a 12-5 record, while the Buccaneers barely won the NFC South and the No. 4 seed with an 8-9 record.

Dallas was the second-highest scoring team in the NFL this season despite Dak Prescott missing a significant portion of time. However, Prescott’s been very turnover prone with 15 interceptions. That’s a weakness the Bucs can look to exploit with their opportunistic defense.

The question for Tampa Bay will be if its offense can finally put it together. Brady’s had the most frustrating season in his career, as the Bucs have been one of the most inconsistent offenses in the NFL. Against the likes of Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, the Bucs can’t afford to struggle or be careless with the ball.

FanDuel favors the Cowboys ahead of kickoff in a game they project 45.5 points to be scored.

What is your FanDuel promo code?

Steps to redeem your FanDuel promo code

Play FanDuel’s Hi Lo for extra bonuses

FanDuel’s Hi Lo promotion gives players the chance to earn as much as $1,000,000 should they achieve a perfect score during the promotion.

Place picks throughout the NFL Wild Card Weekend on which teams will have the best and worst performances in certain statistical categories.

As you guess correctly, you’ll accumulate points that decide how much you could potentially win.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.