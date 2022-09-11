FanDuel are celebrating the return of the NFL by allowing new customers to claim $150 in free bets from a $5 qualifying wager without the need to use a promo code.

FanDuel’s welcome offer is very easy to claim, with you being able to claim $150 in free bets to use on any NFL Week 1 market you please.

In order to claim this offer, simply sign-up with FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece, with you not needing to enter a promo code at any point.

Make your $10 deposit and place a $5 bet on any market, with you being given $150 in free bets once this wager has settled.

The best part about this offer is the fact that your qualifying wager doesn’t even need to win for you to claim your free bets.

NFL Week 1 schedule with FanDuel

The 2022 NFL season got started with a surprise result on Thursday Night Football, as the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 to start their campaign off with a win.

Following this, there are a number of action-packed games taking place this weekend, with the likes of the Arizona Cardinals facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tampa Bay Bucs starting their season with a game against the Cowboys.

Ahead what’s set to be an exciting first weekend of NFL action, these are the games taking place this weekend you’ll be able to bet on with FanDuel:

Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday 1PM EST

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers, Sunday 1PM EST

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday 1PM EST

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots, Sunday 1PM EST

Carolina Panthers vs Cleveland Browns, Sunday 1PM EST

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts, Sunday 1PM EST

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, Sunday 1PM EST

New York Jets vs Baltimore Ravens, Sunday 1PM EST

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 1PM EST

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, Sunday 4.25PM EST

Tennessee Titans vs New York Giants, Sunday 4.25PM EST

LA Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday 4.25PM EST

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday 4.25PM EST

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday 8.20PM EST

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos, Monday 8.15PM EST

What is the FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Promo Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets Sportsbook Offer T&C’s 21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required to claim this offer Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your sportsbook account Make your initial deposit of $10 Place a $5 bet on any college football market You’ll be issued $150 in free bets no matter whether this bet wins or loses Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 14 days

FanDuel ‘refer-a-friend’ bonus

21+. NJ Only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel users get the chance to claim $50 bonus for sportsbook and $50 bonus for casino with their generous refer-a-friend offer.

To get involved, just send our personalized referral link to a friend and get them to sign-up with FanDuel sportsbook via the link.

Your friend then needs to bet $10 on any sports market, with you and your friend then getting $50 in free bets each once done.

You’ll also be able to claim $50 in casino bonus funds as well, with you just needing your friend to wager $10 on any casino game for you to claim these funds.

You can refer up to 10 friends in total, meaning there’s $500 in free bets and $500 in casino bonus funds ready to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.