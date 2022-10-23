By using FanDuel’s welcome offer for a $1,000 no sweat first bet, you’ll be off and running with one of the best sportsbooks in the U.S. for NFL Week 7 action.

FanDuel couldn’t make it easier for new users looking to use their welcome offer. All you need to do is make an account, and make an initial deposit. You don’t need to type in a promo code at any point, which is convenient.

You’re then free to place your first wager on any NFL market of your choice up to $1,000. If you lose your wager, FanDuel will credit you your stake up to $1,000 in the form of free bets.

When it comes to gracious welcome offers from a sportsbook that does nearly everything well, this offer is one of the best you’ll find.

FanDuel Previews NFL Week 7

The Week 7 game featuring the two best teams is the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Fransisco 49ers. FanDuel favors the Chiefs by three on the road, as they look to get back on track after losing a heartbreaking game to the Bills in Week 6.

In other games across the league, Dak Prescott will make his return to the Cowboys lineup when they host the Detroit Lions. The Giants can advance to an astonishing 6-1 by beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The Seahawks vs. Chargers and Falcons vs. Bengals games also project to have some entertaining moments.

Week 7′s SNF matchup is the Dolphins hosting the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s season began as poorly as it gets. But a recent win over the Buccaneers has confidence restored. Meanwhile, the Dolphins started 3-0 and looked fabulous. But three straight losses have them searching for answers.

What is FanDuel’s promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Place your bet of up to $1,000, and receive that back in the form of free bets if your wager is unsuccessful. FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel promo code

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app. No promo code is required for this offer. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your initial sportsbook wager on any market of your choice. up to $1,000 If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back on the form of free bets. You’ll have 14 days to use your free bet before it expires, and it cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel is making it more enticing than ever for you to refer someone you think may enjoy FanDuel to their platform. They’re offering $50 in bonus funds for their sportsbook and $25 in bonus funds for their casino.

By sending them your referral link, they can get started with making an account quickly. In order for the rewards to kick in, they must wager on anything of $10+, and you’ll both receive your $50 sportsbook bonus. All they need to do for the casino rewards is wager $10+.

Each user can refer up to ten people before running out of referral links.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.