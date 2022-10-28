FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a treat for new users looking to bet on Friday’s stacked sporting lineup with their $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ promotion.

FanDuel’s reputation is that of being one of the most popular and trustworthy sportsbooks on the market. Their reputation is accurate, as they have an incredibly diverse selection of props for you to wager on. They also excel specifically at live odds boosts props for the NFL and every other sport also.

Their welcome offer is one of the best out there, and doesn’t require you to enter a promo code in order to be eligible for it. All you have to do is make an initial deposit after registering, and place your first wager on any NFL prop up to $1,000.

If this first wager is unsuccessful, FanDuel will see to it you receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets.

FanDuel previews Friday’s sporting calendar

Friday’s stacked lineup of sports begins with the World Series getting underway, as the Phillies and Astros will send their aces, Aaron Nola and Justin Verlander respectively, to the mound in Game 1. FanDuel lists the Astros as 1.5 run favorites over the underdog Phillies.

The NBA and NHL will also receive a lot of spotlight Friday. Marquee games in the NBA include the Lakers versus Timberwolves, Knicks versus Bucks, 76ers versus Raptors, and Pelicans versus Suns.

In the NHL, some of the best teams in the league including the Bruins, Penguins, Islanders, Hurricanes Avalanche, and Golden Knights will play.

As you can see, Friday is shaping up to be a day worth of professional sports you won’t want to miss.

What is FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo code?

FanDuel Promo Code None FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Guide on how to use FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo code

Go to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Use the ‘Register’ button to get started Enter and verify your personal details No promo code is required for this offer Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial FanDuel deposit Place your first bet on any Friday sports wager If your first wagger loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot me withdrawn for real cash

Bet $5 on NBA, get three months of NBA League Pass

NBA fans are in for a treat with FanDuel’s limited time offer for three free months of NBA League Pass. Users simply have to place a $5 bet on any NBA pre-game market, and they’ll receive a three month trial subscription to NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass allows you to watch every game from your favorite team, and is an incredible deal. Following your bet settling, you’ll receive an email with a promo code to redeem your reward. This offer is good through Jan. 31, 2023.

