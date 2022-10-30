FanDuel has a welcome offer for new users you won’t want to miss, as they’re offering a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ of $1,000 to new players who bet on Sunday’s Week 8 NFL slate.

There’s few sportsbooks in North America with as much reputability as FanDuel. They’re one of the leading companies in the industry, and their welcome offer is a big reason why.

Their $1,000 welcome offer is easy to use, as you don’t need to use any promo code during sign-up to be enrolled. Simply sign up for an account on FanDuel’s website or app. Following your initial deposit, wager up to $1,000 on any NFL Week 8 prop. Following the settlement of this bet, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose your first wager.

FanDuel has a robust range of markets with competitive odds for you to choose from. Whether it’s a futures bet, team prop, or player prop bet, you can find it all with one of the most trusted names in sports betting.

FanDuel previews NFL Week 8′s schedule

Only the Chiefs and Chargers are on bye in Week 8. One of the most interesting games on Sunday’s docket is the battle between Pennsylvania teams, when the Steelers try to give the Eagles their first loss of the season. FanDuel has the Eagles as 10.5 point favorites in that matchup.

Some other prominent games from Week 8 include an NFC West matchup between the Rams and 49ers. The Seahawks and Giants will also play in a game where the Giants can advance to an astonishing 7-1 with a win.

Sunday Night Football could be the best game of the week. The Bills host the Packers in an anticipated dual between Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. FanDuel gives the Bills a massive 10.5 point edge entering the game.

What is FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Wager up to $1,000 on your first bet, and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Guide on how to use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo code

Sign up for your FanDuel account via their sportsbook website or app. You don’t need to enter any promo code to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish making your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+ on FanDuel. Place your initial wager on any NFL Week 8 market of your choice up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is willing to dish out additional rewards for users who refer someone else to the platform. All you have to do is send someone your referral link, which can be found on your homepage. After your referral places a bet of $10+ on FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll both unlock $50 in free sportsbook bets.

Your referral can also unlock you both casino rewards by wagering $10+ on any casino game to unlock $25 in casino credit. Each user can refer up to ten people, making your maximum referral bonus $750. Full terms and conditions apply, so be sure to read them fully before taking advantage of this promo.

