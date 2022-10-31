New users looking to place their first bets on FanDuel Sportsbook can capitalize on a “No Sweat First Bet” up to $1,000, ensuring your first wager on the platform is risk-free.

FanDuel’s welcome offer for new users is one of the most charitable ones you’ll find, and the renowned sportsbook makes it incredibly easy to use. In fact, you don’t even need to type in a promo code to be eligible this offer.

Simply by registering for an account with FanDuel, you’ll be enrolled. Following you making your initial deposit, you’re free to place your first wager on any Week 8 MNF prop up to $1,000. If this wager is unsuccessful, your stake up to $1,000 will be put into your account in the form of free bets.

FanDuel’s welcome offer is just one reason they’re one of the most successful sportsbooks out there. They have a wide selection of props for bettors to choose from. They routinely update their live odds boost props, and have a good selection of futures bets as well. All these factors make them a fantastic choice to wager on MNF with.

Previewing Bengals vs Browns Week 8 MNF action with FanDuel

The Week 8 MNF matchup between the Bengals and Browns will be an imperative one as the AFC North standings begin to shape up. The Bengals are 4-3 and riding a two game winning streak, which has tied thm with the Ravens atop the standings. But the Browns are 2-5 and losers of four straight, putting them tied with the Steelers at the bottom of the standings.

Going into this critical game, FanDuel favors the visiting Bengals by 3.5 points over the home team Browns. The point totals are a modest 47 points, which is just a tick below the combined scoring averages of these two teams on the year.

Despite combining for 48.7 points per game this season, this could be a game that meets the under in that bet. The Browns offense has scored 20 or fewer points in three of their last four games. Cincinnati may have to do a lot of the heavy lifting to get this game over 47 points. But Cincinnati has scored 30 and 35 points in their last two games, so anything’s possible.

What is FanDuel’s promo code welcome offer?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your initial wager loses. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use FanDuel’s promo code welcome offer

Sign up for a FanDuel account via the offer code in this piece. No promo code is required for this offer. Read the full T&C’s. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your initial sportsbook wager on any MNF Week 8 market of your choice up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and has 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel is rewarding users who refer someone to the platform in the form of free bonuses for both you and your referral. By sending someone your referral code, they can easily register for an account.

After they register, they have to place a $10+ wager on any sportsbook market for you both to receive $50 in free sportsbook bets. They can also wager $10 or more on FanDuel Casino, and you’ll both get $25 in casino bonuses.

Each user may refer up to ten friends, meaning you can earn as much as $500 in sportsbook funds and $250 in casino funds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.