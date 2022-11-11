FanDuel’s welcome offer for a $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ is one of the best ones new users can find to bet on Friday’s electrifying schedule of sports games.

Few sports betting platforms are as successful and widely recognizable as FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has one of the most positively reviewed apps on the market. They also offer loads of team and player props, as well as live odds boosts props.

Their welcome offer for new users also happens to be one of the most generous ones offered by sportsbooks in the U.S. New players can enroll in their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ promotion to receive a $1,000 risk-free bet.

This promotion doesn’t require the use of a promo code during registration. Simply sign-up, and place your first wager on any eligible Friday sports prop of your choice up to $1,000. You don’t need to sweat losing this first bet, as your stake will be refunded in free bets should you be unsuccessful.

FanDuel takes a look at Friday’s sporting schedule

Friday’s schedule of sports is an eventful one. To start, the top four ranked teams in college basketball will play games, including blue blood programs such as North Carolina and Kentucky.

In other basketball news, eight regular season. games will take place. The marquee games on the schedule are Stephen Curry’s Warriors versus Donovan Mitchell’s Cavaliers and Jayson Tatum’s Celtics versus Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets.

If you’re an NHL fan, you’re not forgotten about either, as some of the best teams will play Friday. The Maple Leafs will clash with the Penguins, while the Lightning and Capitals will also do battle.

What is FanDuel’s promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code None FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to sign-up for FanDuel’s welcome offer

Make a FanDuel account by clicking on the offer code in this piece. This offer doesn’t require a promo code Read through the full Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first wager on any eligible NFL Week 10 market of your choice up to $1,000. If you lose your wager, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel’s refer-a-friend promotion is a fantastic way for you to claim rewards simply by helping someone new sign-up for an account. By sending someone your referral code, you can both receive $50 in free bets and $25 in casino credit.

To redeem this offer after your referral signs up, they need to place a $10+ wager on any sportsbook prop for you both to receive your sportsbook bonus. For you to redeem your casino credits, they just need to wager $10+ on any casino game.

The maximum number of time you can refer someone to FanDuel during the promotional period is ten.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.