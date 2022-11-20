FanDuel’s welcome offer for new customers is a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 that is easy to redeem and one of the best bonuses new players will find for Week 11′s NFL action.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 11

FanDuel is one of the biggest and most successful names in the sports betting industry, and their welcome offer is a big reason why they’re as touted as they are.

All you have to do to redeem a free $1,000 bet with FanDuel is click the welcome offer above to sign-up for an account. There’s no promo code you’ll need to type, as you’ll automatically be enrolled in the promotion following registration.

You’re free to place your first bet on any Week 11 prop of your choosing after registering up to $1,000. If you lose this bet, your stake will be refunded into your account in the form of free bets.

Previewing Week 11 of the NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season has a lot of important games on tap as the postseason hunt intensifies. The most intriguing games are the Eagles versus Colts, Cowboys versus Vikings, and Chiefs versus Chargers.

The Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10, so we’ll have to see how they respond following adversity for the first time all season.

The Cowboys lost a heartbreaking game to the Packers in overtime last week, and have a daunting task ahead of them when they travel to face the 8-1 Vikings who defeated the Bills in Week 10.

Sunday Night Football is when the Chiefs and Chargers will do battle. The Chargers are the only team in the AFC West who have a chance of knocking the Chiefs off their throne with the Broncos and Raiders struggling.

Check out the latest NFL Super Bowl odds

What is FanDuel’s Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Wager up to $1,000 on your first bet, and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Register for a FanDuel account via the offer code above. No promo code is necessary to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish setting up your account. Make your initial deposit of at $10+. Place your initial wager on any Week 11 NFL market of your choice. If you’re unsuccessful on your initial wager, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet cannot will have 14 days to be used before it expires and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Existing customers who take advantage of FanDuel’s refer-a-friend promotion can earn additional bonuses for both themselves and their referral.

Send an interested party your referral code and you’ll both get $50 in free sportsbook bets following the making an initial wager of $10 or more.

Both parties can also receive $25 in casino bonuses following your referral placing a wager of $10+ on any casino game.

Each customer is allowed ten referrals, meaning you can get up to $750 in total FanDuel bonuses with this promotion.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.