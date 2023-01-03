The day Ohio Sports betting launched has been a long time coming in the Buckeye State, and this bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets FanDuel promo code allows you to get a head start betting with the renowned sportsbook.

Ohio FanDuel promo code

See what our betting expert thinks of FanDuel Sportsbook

See what’s happening in Ohio sports betting

See where FanDuel ranks in our list of best sports betting sites

Even though sports betting hasn’t been legal in Ohio until now, it’s likely you’ve heard of FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel is one of the best sportsbooks in the USA, and offer everything from competitive odds boost props to a great parlay building service.

If you wish to try out this sportsbook, you’ll be enrolled in their amazing welcome offer without needing a promo code at sign-up.

Just click the offer code above and register for an account. After your initial deposit is made, you’ll be enrolled in their bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer. You’ll receive your bonus bets regardless if your first $5 bet is successful or not.

What is your Ohio FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Welcome Offer Bonus Code No Code FanDuel Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+. OH Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

Guide to utilizing your Ohio FanDuel promo code

Go to FanDuel’s website or app to create your account by clicking the offer above Use the sign-up button to begin entering and verifying information for your FanDuel account Read the Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer You won’t be prompted to type in a promo code by FanDuel during the sign-up process Make your initial deposit of $10+ Wager $5 on any market you wish to wager on and your account will be credited $200 in bonus bets

Ohio sports betting timeline

Although Jan. 1 marked the day Ohio sports betting went live, this day has been a long time in the making.

Back in December of 2021, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that legalized sports betting across the Buckeye State.

Since then, sportsbooks have applied for licenses and waited to hear if they’d be among the 50 gifted approval to operate in the state.

Lots of preparations were done by the state as well to ensure a smooth launch come Jan. 1. With Ohio being the fifth most populous state in the USA, the expectation is that this will be a lucrative endeavor.

Ohio sports betting launch month sporting calendar

Sports betting is launching at a perfect time in the Buckeye State. January is an action packed month of sports, with lots of fascinating games and leagues to bet on.

The college football national championship game is the biggest stage bettors will be able to wager on in January, as millions upon millions of people tune in annually.

Ohio doesn’t have any restrictions in place for college sports wagering, so you can wager on universities from the state without having to worry over any legal issues.

Outside of college sports, the NFL regular season concludes in January and the majority of the playoffs will take place in January.

Finally, the NBA and NHL wage on in January, as this is the final month before each league takes their respective all-star break in February.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.