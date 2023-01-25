The FanDuel promo code is one of the best welcome offers out there, as $150 in bonus bets can be claimed simply by registering and wagering $5 on any sports market.

Bettors in Ohio looking to redeem their FanDuel promo code can do so and earn $200 in bonus bets by wagering $5 on any of Wednesday’s NBA games, or any market for that matter.

FanDuel promo code for NBA Wednesday

FanDuel Ohio promo code for NBA Wednesday

Read our betting expert’s FanDuel Sportsbook guide

Read our betting expert’s latest reports on Ohio sports betting

FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country. They make it easy for new players to redeem the FanDuel promo code and receive a welcome bonus of $150 in bonus bets.

Simply click on the offer code and sign up. You don’t need to type in a promo code like you do for other sportsbooks. Make your initial deposit and wager $5 on any market you desire. Regardless of the wager’s result, you’ll have earned $150 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code Ohio bettors can redeem is very similar with the perk of Buckeye State residents being able to claim $200 in bonus bets rather than $150.

What to wager your FanDuel promo code on

Bettors have two NBA games on ESPN at their disposal to wager on Wednesday. The four teams in action are among the most star-studded in the league, making the games fun to wager on.

The two games are conference matchups between the Nets and 76ers, as well as the Grizzlies and Warriors. You can wager just $5 on either of these games for your bonus bets to be redeemed.

In the last few games, the 76ers and Warriors are the teams who have better momentum.

Since the Nets lost Kevin Durant to a sprained MCL, their scoring has taken a considerable dip as he averages 29.7 points per game. The 76ers are on a five game winning streak, and all those wins came on the road.

In the West, the Warriors have been a far better home team than away team this year. It’s hard to see that trend breaking due to the unknown status of Ja Morant’s injury for Memphis.

Place a futures bet after seeing what the latest NBA Finals odds are

What is your FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. FanDuel Ohio promo code No code FanDuel Ohio promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Ohio promo code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Step-by-step guide to redeeming your FanDuel promo code

Choose your state’s respective FanDuel promo code above and click on it to begin registering Enter and verify your personal details to create your FanDuel account Read and agree to FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions to finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place an initial $5 wager on any sporting market you wish Players will either receive $150 or $200 in bonus bets depending on where they reside Your FanDuel bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and have 14 days to be used before they expire

Build a parlay combining these NBA games with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is known across the country for many things, and one of those is just how good their platform is at allowing you to construct your own masterful parlay.

You can either make a parlay with just one of these games or both, as there’s more than enough star power in these matchups to create some enticing prop bets.

FanDuel wouldn’t have gotten this successful without having fantastic odds. Therefore, you can trust their parlay odds to be great as well, giving you the chance to win in a big way.

Check out our list of the best NBA betting sites for Wednesday’s action

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.