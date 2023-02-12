FanDuel promo code gives $3,000 first bet offer for Super Bowl Sunday

FanDuel is one of the best NFL betting sites on the market for new players, and the FanDuel promo code is a big reason why they’re as successful as they are. You simply won’t find any welcome offer that offers you a first bet on the house for more than FanDuel’s $3,000 no sweat first bet.

This year’s Super Bowl matchup one of the most anticipated in NFL history, with the winner being a toss-up in the eyes of all the major sportsbooks. This game will have millions of eyes on it, and you can be one of the millions betting on the game by redeeming the FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel promo code for Super Bowl Sunday

The best part about FanDuel’s welcome offer is that it’s a very easy one to redeem. You just have to create an account by clicking on the offer code above.

Whereas some sportsbooks require you to type in a promo code when signing up, you can redeem the FanDuel welcome offer without the use of one.

Just place a bet on any Super Bowl market you want after you make your initial deposit. This bet can be up to $3,000, and you don’t have to sweat losing since your stake will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl bets to wager on

Teams Spread Moneyline Totals Teams Kansas City Chiefs Spread +1.5 (-110) Moneyline +104 Totals O 50.5 (-115) Teams Philadelphia Eagles Spread -1.5 (-110) Moneyline -122 Totals U 50.5 (-105)

The latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds for the Super Bowl above show Pennsylvania’s own Philadelphia Eagles being favorited to win the game over the Kansas City Chiefs by 1.5 points.

I don’t advise wagering on the moneyline unless you feel particularly strong about one of these teams. These teams had the same record, same number of Pro Bowlers, and scored the same amount of points per game. Additionally, these teams led the NFL in sacks and had the two MVP frontrunners at quarterback, making it a coin-toss when trying to determine a winner.

That said, FanDuel has a plethora of prop bets for you to wager on with solid odds. My favorite prop bets are anytime touchdown scorers, as you can win a good payday if you make a parlay throwing together a few names.

You can throw together Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith as anytime touchdown scorers for odds of +1078.

What is your FanDuel promo code for a $3,000 no sweat first bet?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Steps needed when signing up for your FanDuel promo code on Super Bowl Sunday

Begin registering for your FanDuel account by entering and verifying your personal information after clicking the offer code above Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions FanDuel has set for your offer Make your first deposit of $10+ and place your first bet up to $3,000 on any Super Bowl market Your stake will be refunded in bonus bets if your first bet up to $3,000 loses Your bonus bets expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Utilize FanDuel’s no sweat same game parlay for the Super Bowl

FanDuel customers can place a parlay on the Super Bowl with a wager of three or more legs and get their stake back in bonus bets should their parlay be unsuccessful.

The minimum qualifying odds your parlay must meet are +400 or longer. These bonus bets will be seen in your account 72 hours after the promotional period concludes.

This is a generous opportunity to try and maximize your earnings with FanDuel without needing to stress over losing your parlay.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.