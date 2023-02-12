FanDuel promo code scores Super Bowl no sweat first bet up to $3,000

One of the best welcome offers in the sports betting scene today comes in the form of the $3,000 FanDuel promo code that can be redeemed by clicking on the offer code below. When you sign-up for your account, the FanDuel promo code will automatically be applied to you.

After you’ve registered and made your initial deposit, find a Super Bowl market that suits your fancy. Wager as much as $3,000 on any market and don’t sweat losing the bet. If your bet’s unsuccessful, your stake will be credited into your account in the form of non-withdrawable bonus bets.

FanDuel promo code for $3,000 Super Bowl pre-game welcome bonus

Interested in more promo codes? Read the Inquirer’s list of best NFL betting sites

If you’re looking to redeem the FanDuel promo code, you’re in luck as the steps to doing so couldn’t be simpler. Begin by clicking on the offer code above to begin signing up for your FanDuel account.

Follow the steps FanDuel wants you to follow, including making your initial deposit of $10+. At no point will FanDuel prompt you to type in a promo code. Just finalize the creation of your account to be enrolled in your no sweat first bet welcome offer.

From there, you can find any Super Bowl market that catches your eye and wager as much as $3,000 on it. If you don’t win this first bet, you can trust that you’ll receive your initial stake back into your account in the form of bonus bets.

These bonus bets can be used however you want on FanDuel with the exception of being able to be withdrawn for cash.

Latest Super Bowl pre-game odds according to FanDuel

FanDuel always goes above and beyond with their game props, and this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles is no different.

Wagering on the moneyline and spread is difficult for this game considering how evenly matched both teams are offensively and defensively. That’s why prop bets are more of the way to go when betting on the big game this year.

Betting on the first touchdown scorer is difficult, but the odds are remarkable for different players. Each team’s best passing weapon has marvelous odds for scoring the game’s first touchdown, as Travis Kelce is +650 and A.J. Brown is +850.

You can also find great value with some of FanDuel’s prop bets to throw together into a parlay. A good parlay option you can make is Patrick Mahomes throwing for over 1.5 touchdowns, Kelce being an anytime touchdown scorer, and the total match points being under 50.5 for +439 odds.

How do I redeem my FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet?

Be directed to FanDuel Sportsbook’s sign-up page by clicking on the offer code above Enter and verify your personal details such as name, age, and address Read through and agree to the Terms and Conditions FanDuel has in place Make your first deposit of at least $10 and place your first bet for as much as $3,000 on any Super Bowl market You don’t need to sweat losing this bet whatsoever, as your first bet up to $3,000 will be returned to you in bonus bets should your first bet be unsuccessful Your bonus bets can only be used during the next 14 days before they expire and are unable to be withdrawn in the form of real cash

What is your FanDuel promo code to redeem for Super Bowl Sunday?

FanDuel promo code No code FanDuel promo No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 FanDuel promo code T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Utilize FanDuel’s Super Bowl no sweat same game parlay

FanDuel customers can bet a parlay on Super Bowl Sunday of three or more legs on the big game and know their stake will be seen again as bonus bets if their parlay loses.

Your parlay selections must be on eligible Super Bowl markets which can be seen by reading the promotion’s terms and conditions. FanDuel requires your qualifying odds to be +400 or longer in order for your parlay to be eligible.

If your parlay loses, you can expect to see your bonus bets be deposited into your account within 72 hours of the promotional period concluding.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.