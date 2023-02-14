FanDuel promo code scores $1,000 first bet for Tuesday NBA action

By redeeming the FanDuel promo code as a new customer, you’ll receive a $1,000 no sweat first bet. What this means is you can bet as much as $1,000 on any market and not need to sweat your first bet losing. If it does lose, your stake up to $1,000 will be refunded to your account in the form of bonus bets.

This can be used on any game in any sport — NBA, college basketball, soccer, NASCAR, NHL and more.

This is a welcome offer that takes just a few steps to redeem. Begin registering for your account by clicking here or on the modules below. You won’t need to type in an actual promo code to be eligible for this deal. Place your first bet up to $1,000 and you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets if your first bet’s unsuccessful.

These bonus bets are able to be used on any market over the next 14 days but can’t be withdrawn for real cash. This offer is available in 18 states, including the recently launched Ohio.

Explaining your FanDuel promo code

FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the world for good reason. Their FanDuel promo code is one of the biggest reasons why, as it gives you the opportunity to check out FanDuel’s markets and bet up to $1,000 without needing to worry about anything.

The most work you have to do is register for your account. The quickest way to do so is by clicking on the link above. After you click that, enter your personal information and make your first deposit of $10 or more. Making your initial deposit is the final step needed to sign-up, as there’s no promo code required.

Find whatever market suits your fancy and bet up to $1,000. Whatever your first bet’s stake is will be refunded as bonus bets should you wind up losing. You can wager your bonus bets on eligible bet types over the next 14 days. Eligible bet types can be found in FanDuel’s terms and conditions for this promotion.

Read up on what the other best sports betting sites are

Steps on how to claim your FanDuel promo code

1. Click on the FanDuel promo code in this piece to be directed to the registration page

2. Don’t worry about typing in a promo code during the sign-up process, as there’s none required

3. Enter and verify your personal information on FanDuel

4. Make your first deposit on the platform of at least $10

5. Find a market to bet as much as $1,000 on

6. Your stake up to $1,000 will be returned in the form of bonus bets should you lose

7. You’ll have 14 days to use your bonus bets on FanDuel before losing them, but you cannot withdraw them for cash

Tuesday’s NBA slate to use your FanDuel promo code on

Odds are courteous of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change from time of publish.

Game Time Spread Moneyline Totals Game Celtics @ Bucks Time 7:30 p.m. EST Spread Celtics +8.5 (-110)

Bucks -8.5 (-110) Moneyline Celtics +300

Bucks -375 Totals O 225.5 (-110)

U 225.5 (-110) Game Magic @ Raptors Time 7:30 p.m. EST Spread Magic +7 (-106)

Raptors -7 (-114) Moneyline Magic +235

Raptors -290 Totals O 221.5 (-110)

U 221.5 (-110) Game Kings @ Suns Time 9:00 p.m. EST Spread Kings +2.5 (-110)

Suns -2.5 (-110) Moneyline Kings +118

Suns -138 Totals O 233.5 (-110)

U 233.5 (-110) Game Warriors @ Clippers Time 10:00 p.m. EST Spread Warriors +8.5 (-114)

Clippers - 8.5 (-106) Moneyline Warriors +290

Clippers -360 Totals O 228.5 (-110)

U 228.5 (-110) Game Wizards @ Trail Blazers Time 10:00 p.m. EST Spread Wizards +3.5 (-112)

Trail Blazers -3.5 (-108) Moneyline Wizards +134

Trail Blazers -158 Totals O 236 (-110)

U 236 (-110)

Five NBA games are on hand Tuesday, with some incredible matchups across the board. The Celtics and Bucks are the two teams in the Eastern Conference and should still put on a stellar game despite Boston being down their three best players in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

The Kings and Suns matchup is highly intriguing, as these teams are separated by just two games in the Western Conference’s stacked playoff race. Although Stephen Curry is out for the Warriors, their matchup with the Clippers is still loaded with star power.

If you’re wondering where some of the best value to use your $1,000 no sweat first bet is, look no further than the Kings and Suns’ affair. In particular, I think there’s great value betting under 233.5 points being scored.

Although Sacramento leads the NBA in scoring, the lack of Malik Monk and the Suns’ lack of Kevin Durant could be just enough to prevent them from meeting that point threshold. The payout if you used your $1,000 no sweat first bet would be $909.09.

If you want to wager on an underdog with much better odds for a big payout, your safest bet could be the underdog Wizards against the Trail Blazers. Both teams are 6-4 in their last ten games, and the Trail Blazers’ injury report is longer than the Wizards’. Your $1,000 stake would yield a $1,340 payout if Washington wins.

Read our Celtics vs Bucks preview

Wager on the NBA All-Star Game with FanDuel

The NBA All-Star game is nearly upon us, with tipoff scheduled to take place Sunday Feb. 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains of their respective teams, with James’ team favorited at -126 over Giannis’ +108 priced team.

You can find more bets for the NBA All-Star Game made available before tipoff and during the game as Sunday approaches quicker.

Although betting history may not be quite as instructive when it comes to the All-Star game, it bears noting that James is 4-0 as a captain of All-Star teams since 2018 and is 2-0 when Giannis is his opposing teams’ captain.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.