FanDuel promo code rewards $1,000 no sweat bet for Wednesday NBA slate

One of the best welcome offers in the betting industry is the FanDuel promo code, which gives a $1,000 no sweat first bet to new customers. This simply means if your first wager up to $1,000 on any sports market loses, you’ll see your stake credited back into your account as bonus bets.

No matter which sporting market you want to bet on, your first bet up to $1,000 will be covered by FanDuel. This welcome offer doesn’t even require you to type in a promo code to enroll. You just need to create an account, something that can be started by clicking on any of the offer codes below.

How your FanDuel promo code works

The FanDuel promo code is available in a massive number of states where sports betting is legal and operational. Their $1,000 no sweat first bet is even available to Buckeye State residents looking to capitalize on Ohio sports betting.

To get started placing your first bet, register for an account. The quickest way to begin this process is using the links in this piece. After your personal information’s been entered, just make your initial deposit of $10 to be done registering.

Now is where the fun part begins. You can bet up to $1,000 on any sports market. This can include NBA, NASCAR, college basketball, and so much more. If your bet is unsuccessful, don’t sweat that fact.

The $1,000 stake you lost will be converted into bonus bets that’re usable on other FanDuel markets over the next 14 days. Not every bet type is an eligible one for your bonus bets, so look at your offer’s terms and conditions for clarity.

Guide on how to use your FanDuel promo code

1. Be directed to FanDuel’s sign-up page by clicking on the offer link above

2. No promo code will need entered when signing up for your account

3. Enter and verify your personal information including name, address, and last four digits of your SSN

4. Make your initial deposit of $10

5. Pick a sporting market to place your first bet as much as $1,000 on

6. If you wind up losing your first bet, you’ll get your stake refunded into your account as bonus bets

7. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and must be used before 14 days have passed before they expire

Wednesday NBA games you can use your FanDuel promo code on

New customers looking to use their no sweat first bet Wednesday are in luck, as ten NBA games are on hand. These odds below are the latest and most accurate odds on FanDuel Sportsbook as of time of publish.

Game Time Spread Moneyline Totals Game Spurs vs Hornets Time 7:00 p.m. EST Spread Spurs +7

Hornets -7 Moneyline Spurs +220

Hornets -270 Totals O 243.5

U 243.5 Game Bulls vs Pacers Time 7:00 p.m. EST Spread Bulls +2.5

Pacers -2.5 Moneyline Bulls +120

Pacers -142 Totals O 231.5

U 231.5 Game Heat vs Nets Time 7:30 p.m. EST Spread Heat +1

Nets -1 Moneyline Heat +100

Nets -118 Totals O 212

U 212 Game Pistons vs Celtics Time 7:30 p.m. EST Spread Pistons +8

Celtics -8 Moneyline Pistons +270

Celtics -335 Totals O 224.5

U 224.5 Game Knicks vs Hawks Time 7:30 p.m. EST Spread Knicks +3

Hawks -3 Moneyline Knicks +128

Hawks -335 Totals O 233.5

U 233.5 Game Cavaliers vs 76ers Time 7:30 p.m. EST Spread Cavaliers +2.5

76ers -2.5 Moneyline Cavaliers +114

76ers -134 Totals O 216.5

U 216.5 Game Rockets vs Thunder Time 8:00 p.m. EST Spread Rockets +10

Thunder -10 Moneyline Rockets +385

Thunder -500 Totals O 234

U 234 Game Jazz vs Grizzlies Time 8:00 p.m. EST Spread Jazz +8.5

Grizzlies -8.5 Moneyline Jazz +285

Grizzlies -355 Totals O 240

U 240 Game Mavericks vs Nuggets Time 9:00 p.m. EST Spread Mavericks +5.5

Nuggets -5.5 Moneyline Mavericks +180

Nuggets -215 Totals O 233

U 233 Game Pelicans vs Lakers Time 10:00 p.m. EST Spread Pelicans +4

Lakers -4 Moneyline Pelicans +148

Lakers -176 Totals O 234.5

U 234.5

With so many games and markets to bet on, it could be a bit overwhelming trying to decide how to use your $1,000 no sweat first bet. That said, there are a few markets above that offer some great value.

One of the games that stands out most is the Jazz and Grizzlies’ clash. The Jazz’ moneyline price of +285 is a fantastic chance to win big. If you’re not entirely confident about them winning, betting on them covering the spread of +8.5 is something I’d feel confident in.

If you’re looking to bet on a totals prop, I feel strongly about betting the under in both the Spurs vs Hornets and Pistons vs Celtics games. The Spurs and Hornets are two of the lower scoring teams in the NBA, which is why it’s shocking their totals threshold is 243.5.

The Celtics are an offensive juggernaut when healthy, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see them struggle somewhat offensively without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. If you’re looking to bet some props instead, see what Alex Hinton recommends as the best NBA player props for Wednesday’s action

Stake your claim to an NBA Champion by placing a futures bet

With the NBA Trade Deadline in the rear-view mirror, we can truly see how bettors view the league’s landscape when looking at the latest NBA Finals futures odds.

The Phoenix Suns were the biggest movers going from outside of the top five and into third at +500. The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks remain the favorites at +270 and +410, respectively.

Some great value can be found outside of the top five, with the Philadelphia 76ers at +1400 and Memphis Grizzlies at +1900.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.