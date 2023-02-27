FanDuel promo code scores $1,000 no sweat first bet for Monday’s action

You can receive a no sweat first bet up to $1,000 when you redeem the spectacular FanDuel promo code. Simply put, FanDuel’s no sweat first bet is one of the most recognizable and beloved sportsbook promo codes on the market. If your first bet up to $1,000 results in a loss, FanDuel will pay your stake back as bonus bets.

You only need to sign-up for an account to redeem the FanDuel promo code. You don’t need to type a promo code phrase during the process either. Just click the module below or on this link and begin following the prompted steps. Before you know it, you’ll be placing your first bet on Monday’s sporting action.

Detailing your FanDuel promo code for Monday’s sporting slate

FanDuel follows a trend many of the best sports betting sites have by offering a welcome bonus of $1,000. This $1,000 isn’t automatically deposited into your account. Instead, this welcome offer gives you the freedom to bet up to $1,000 and get your stake back as bonus bets if you lose your wager.

Registering is as simple as clicking the module above to begin the process. Enter your personal information and don’t sweat typing in a promo code. Read FanDuel’s terms and conditions and make your initial deposit of at least $10 to complete the process.

Now you’re free to find any betting market you want to wager on. Bet up to $1,000 and wait to see how your bet plays out. If you’re unsuccessful, your stake will be converted into bonus bets.

What’s nice about FanDuel’s bonus bets is you can wager them however you want, whether it’s in the form of 30 separate wagers or just one. The only thing you can’t do is withdraw bonus bets as cash. That said, winnings that come from placing your bonus bets can be withdrawn.

Steps to redeeming your FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet

1. Begin the registration process by being directed through the offer code above

2. When signing up for your account, FanDuel won’t require you to type in a promo code

3. Enter and verify your personal information including name, address, and last four digits of your SSN

4. Make your initial deposit into your freshly created account of at least $10

5. Bet up to $1,000 on any market and receive your stake back as bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful

6. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash but can be used on FanDuel betting markets over the next 14 days before they expire

Monday sporting action to use your FanDuel promo code on

Monday’s sporting calendar features four NBA games, five NHL games, and a few notable college basketball matchups.

March Madness is just a couple of weeks away, and teams such as North Carolina are fighting for their lives to make the tournament. FanDuel has UNC as a 7.5 point favorite on the road against Florida State in a game North Carolina simply cannot afford to lose.

The two ranked teams in action Monday are No. 9 Baylor and No. 23 Iowa State. As of time of publish, Baylor is priced at -122 to beat Oklahoma State while Iowa State is priced at -235 to beat West Virginia.

In the NHL, some of the best teams in the entire league will be in action. The best team in the NHL are the Bruins, and they’ll travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers. In the Western Conference, two clashes will take place when the Stars host the Canucks and the Golden Knights take on the Avalanche.

Finally, the Heat will battle the 76ers and the Celtics will face the Knicks in Monday’s biggest NBA clashes. The other two games bettors can wager on are Pistons vs Hornets and Magic vs Pelicans.

The best priced bet you can place on an underdog is the Pistons at +225. However, Charlotte is coming off a very good win against Miami at home, and don’t appear poised to drop this game to Detroit. The most comfortable upset pick is the Heat at +200 to upset the 76ers in Philadelphia. If you don’t want to bet on the moneyline, wager on them covering the six point spread.

Make an anytime NHL goalscorer parlay on FanDuel

Making a parlay on FanDuel is incredibly easy. Bettors can simply find FanDuel’s anytime goalscorer parlay option under NHL bets and begin constructing theirs.

Each player has very competitive odds of scoring a goal, and your parlay’s odds only continue to skyrocket as you add more players to your bet.

Even if you only add the two players with the lowest priced odds to your parlay, you can get odds above +500 that win you a handsome payday should you win.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.