Can I use my FanDuel no sweat bet promo code on a parlay?

The FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet is one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry and has become one of the most popular welcome bonuses for new customers. That said, there can be some confusion surrounding the promotion, including how your no sweat first bet and bonus bets can be used.

This piece looks to answer your questions surrounding your FanDuel promo code, such as whether or not they can be used on a parlay.

Your FanDuel promo code can be used on a parlay

One of the nicest things about your FanDuel promo code is that it can be used on a parlay. Parlays are a magnificent way to potentially maximize your earnings while also creating a fun betting experience for yourself.

That said, the maximum amount you can wager on your parlay remains $1,000, or whatever amount is stated in their welcome offer at any given moment.

After you register for your account and make you initial deposit, start finding betting markets you wish to add to your parlay. Go to your bet slip and wager up to $1,000 on your parlay.

If you win, you keep all your winnings and can withdraw them. If your parlay is unsuccessful, you’ll still get your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 back as bonus bets.

Your bonus bets will be unable to be withdrawn as cash regardless if you received them betting on a parlay or single bet.

Bonus bets cannot be used on same game parlay+ wagers

Bonus bets are a part of your FanDuel promo code and can be used on just about anything offered by FanDuel. The exception to that rule is Round Robin and same game parlay + wagers.

Although bonus bets cannot be used on a same game parlay+, your initial no sweat first bet is allowed to be used on it.

A same game parlay+ is when you combine multiple bets from one game with bets from other games to make one parlay. This differs from a standard same game parlay, where you only include wagers taking place from one game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.