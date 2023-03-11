FanDuel promo code unlocks bonus bet rewards across eligible states and MA

If you’re looking for a generous sportsbook promo code, the Inquirer’s FanDuel promo code is here for you to use and unlock up to $200 in bonus bets. Just click the offer code below to begin registering for your account. Whatever your first bet’s stake up to $20 is will be multiplied by ten. When your first bet settles, that calculated amount is how much money you’ll receive in bonus bets regardless of your wager’s result.

With the launch of Massachusetts sports betting having taken place Friday, new customers in Massachusetts can also redeem a bonus bet welcome offer from FanDuel. This offer differs slightly, as you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets, but only after you place a qualifying wager of $20 that settles. Whether your first bet wins or loses, you’ll see your bonus bets.

Detailing your FanDuel promo codes

If you’re looking to redeem the FanDuel promo code, you’ll be glad to know the steps to doing so are few and far between. It starts by signing up for your account. New Massachusetts customers can click on the bottom module above, while new customers in other states can click on the top module.

No promo code is required for either of these welcome offers when signing up. You’ll follow some similar steps, such as entering your information and making your initial deposit of $10.

After your initial deposit’s been made, customers who aren’t in Massachusetts can wager up to $20 on any market. Whatever you wager up to $20 will be multiplied by ten, and that’s the amount of bonus bet’s you’ll receive when your first bet’s settled.

As for new Massachusetts customers, just wager $5 on any market. You can wager more if you want, but all it takes is a $5 minimum bet settling for you to receive your bonus bets.

Saturday’s sporting slate to wager your FanDuel promo code on

The launch of Massachusetts sports betting will allow Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics fans to wager on their teams for the first time Saturday.

In the NBA, the Celtics will begin their road trip by facing the Atlanta Hawks, while the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings in their final home game before beginning their own respective road trip.

If you don’t want to wager on their individual games, you can also wager on them to win the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup, as they’re the odds-on favorite in futures odds.

Both leagues have a hot and heavy slate of action coming your way Saturday. 30 of the 32 NHL teams are in action, with marquee rivalry games slated across the board including the Flyers battling the Penguins, the Oilers taking on the Maple Leafs, and the Capitals facing the Islanders.

As for the NBA, some of the biggest games you can wager on include Knicks vs Clippers, Mavericks vs Grizzlies, Bucks vs Warriors, and Kings vs Suns. The Western Conference games specifically have a lot riding on them as teams jockey for playoff positioning with less than a month left in the season.

Finally, college basketball’s conference championship games come to a close Saturday as the regular season closes another chapter. Selection Sunday is just one day away, with many teams needing to win their conference tournament in order to secure a bid in March Madness.

Steps to using your FanDuel promo code

1. FanDuel’s sign-up page can be accessed by clicking on the offer code above to be directed to FanDuel’s sign-up page and don’t sweat typing in a promo code

2. Enter your information including name, address, location, and age

3. FanDuel’s welcome offer doesn’t require you to type in a promo code during sign-up

4. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to complete your account

5. Wager as much as $20 on any betting market you desire and your first wager’s stake will be multiplied by ten

6. Following the settlement of your first bet, 10x your first bet’s stake will be credited to your account in the form of bonus bets no matter if your first bet won or lost

7. The bonus bets you receive won’t be able to be withdrawn as cash but can be used to wager on FanDuel’s betting markets over the next 14 days in any increments you wish

Here’s how you can enroll in your FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

1. Click on the link above to be taken to FanDuel’s Massachusetts page sign-up

2. No promo code will be prompted from you during sign-up

3. Enter your personal information and make your initial deposit of at least $10

4. Find a betting market to place your first $5 bet on

5. Following the settlement of your first bet, $200 in bonus bets will be deposited into your account regardless of result

FanDuel Sportsbook synopsis

Even if you live in Massachusetts and are completely new to sports betting, it’s possible you’ve heard of FanDuel before. There’s a reason they’re as popular as they are, and it’s because the betting experience they offer is rivaled by very few.

You can trust FanDuel’s mobile app to be safe and fun. Their app has an inviting color scheme and smooth layout that helps new players acclimate to the software.

Whether you’re someone who likes parlays, odds boosts, or prop bets, FanDuel has something for everyone. They run a good amount of promotions to keep an eye out for, especially as March Madness games get underway.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.